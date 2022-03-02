LibLink: Ed Davey and Sal Brinton on the end to free Covid tests

Ed Davey has penned a piece for the Yorkshire Post: End to free Covid tests is like a tax on carers.

Boris Johnson’s determination to remove all Covid precautions and his insistence that the public will have to take personal responsibility whilst removing their ability to assess the level of risk around them is absurd. How on earth are people supposed to take responsibility for themselves when they may be forced to pay up to £600 a year for lateral flow tests at a time when the cost of living is skyrocketing? Although Covid is not the threat it once was, thanks to heroic work of our NHS staff and care workers, as well as the scientists that invented vaccines in record time, it is still dangerous to the elderly and to those who are vulnerable. Many of these people rely on carers, often family and friends, to support them, and if not shielding, are taking extra precautions. What use is a free test for these vulnerable people if the carer they rely on daily cannot visit them for lack of affordable testing? This week, I calculated that a carer doing just two tests a week would lead to costs of £622.96 a year. That’s nearly 20 per cent of their annual carer’s allowance of £3,500. For the unpaid carers to endure so much throughout the pandemic and its aftermath, to then be slapped with this huge Covid test bill is disgraceful.

He summarises it thus:

This decision is little more than a tax on caring and a tax on visiting loved ones.

Boris Johnson must take action and ensure that tests remain free for all carers. He must stop taking them for granted and treating them as an after-thought.

Sal Brinton, who is our Liberal Democrat spokesperson in the Lords for Health, writes about the same subject from a persoanl perspective in The House magazine: We are desperate to return to normal life – but we must also be safe. Sal writes: