Zelenskyy’s party is welcomed by ALDE

Embed from Getty Images

We have all found a new hero over the last week: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

I must admit that I knew very little about him, or indeed the history of Ukraine, until this week, but his story is a fascinating one. Zelenskyy worked as an actor and comedian, and he voiced Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian-dubbed version of the film.

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

He formed a production company Kvartal 95 which launched a popular comedy TV series called “Servant of the People”. In the series he plays a teacher who is unexpectedly elected as the President of Ukraine. Watch a prescient subtitled episode here. (You couldn’t make it up …)

Ukraine has dozens of active political parties, so its Governments are always multi-party coalitions. In 2018 a new political party was registered; it grew from the Party of Decisive Change and was named Servant of the People (sometimes romanized as Sluha Narodu), after the show. Indeed, its first leader was the CEO of Zelenskyy’s production company Kvartal 95.

Then came the Presidential election in 2019. In the final run-off Zelenskyy, standing for Servant of the People, beat the incumbent with over 70% of the vote. He immediately called a general election and the party was successful in winning a substantial number – 254 – parliamentary seats. This was followed by the 2020 local elections when Servant of the People won more seats than any other party.

It was an extraordinary rise of a new voice in Ukrainian politics. And … it is a liberal one. In fact, on Monday Servant of the People became an affiliate of ALDE (the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe) the International party which includes us Liberal Democrats.

🇺🇦 #ALDEParty leaders – at their meeting today – proposed to grant temporary affiliate status to Sluha Narodu, party founded by #Ukraine President @ZelenskyyUa. ALDE Party Bureau subsequently adopted the proposal and full membership will be discussed at next Council in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/v29YKE5TAJ — ALDE Party (@ALDEParty) February 28, 2022

Ukraine is a country which has emerged from Russian domination to become a peaceful, liberal and democratic nation.

What can we say? What can we do that will have any impact at all on the unfolding horror, as Russia once again is threatening its autonomy?

Tom Arms has some practical suggestions here.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.