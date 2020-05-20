Levelling up between the generations in the post-pandemic world

There’s been lots of talk of levelling up between regions, but what of levelling up between the generations? After the coronavirus crisis is over, we are likely to see a worsening of the intergenerational inequality our young people already suffer. We must look at putting this right.

We all know that younger millennials and generation Z have on average been dealt a difficult hand in life. Housing costs are eye-watering and home ownership seems a distant prospect for most. Wage growth has been largely stagnant for many years (with a small uptick lately). There’s no prospect of a career for life and many jobs are insecure and on low wages. There’s a mental health crisis among this group. To top it all off, they’re the ones having to solve the environment crisis.

And now they have the fallout of the coronavirus to contend with. Figures from the Resolution Foundation show that those in the 18-24 age group are the most likely to have been furloughed, lost working time or lost their job entirely due to the economic impacts of the crisis. This will have a long-lasting impact on their careers and their lives.

The question for politics is one that those involved have failed to answer for some time: what is our settlement for young people? Politics is always very clear on what schoolchildren ought to have. Politics is pretty clear on what families should get. Politics is certainly (and rightly) keen on talking about the settlement for pensioners. But it is too often silent on younger people making their way in the world.

As liberals, we must be about empowering individuals to make their own choices while using the apparatus of the state to lift them up. Post-pandemic, we know the state will be playing a greater role. UBI might be part of the solution, but it is not specific to younger people and cannot stand alone. Our offer needs to revolve around three key areas that matter to all young people: homes, employment and education, and the environment.

On homes, in my view the answer is fairly simple. We have planning laws that allow certain secure and affordable properties to be ringfenced for older people. I have no objection to that. But we must recognise that while older folks are vulnerable and need help, so do plenty of school, college and university leavers. Let’s look at how we can make this a policy reality. And let’s build lots more houses regardless instead of focusing local campaigns on opposing development.

In employment and education, we know that the traditional settlement of on-the-job training exists in very few workplaces outside the public sector and larger employers. If you’re in Gen Z and you want professional training qualifications, you almost certainly have to pay for them yourself. Let’s look at bringing forward more generous settlements for those socially responsible companies that offer formal, accredited training schemes to their employees under 30, while building on the Skills Wallet we offered at the last election too. Whether we like it or not, the state will need to play a bigger role driving forward the skills agenda in the private sector.

And on the environment, let’s harness the big-hearted and can-do attitude of young people by formally recognising the work they do in this area. Why can’t we create projects, in partnership with the public, private and third sectors, that reward young people who volunteer their time on environmental activism? They deserve more than just warm feelings. We might look at a vocational award, we might offer tax incentives or we could look at other ideas.

Whether or not you agree with my diagnosis or my suggestions, I hope our party will take on the challenge of addressing the problems faced by young people. We must speak up for this disempowered generation.

Most of us became involved in liberal politics to fight inequality, help our communities and put faith in individuals. Let’s prove that we are still interested in doing this by showing our younger people that we care about their predicament in the post-pandemic world.

* Max Wilkinson was the candidate in Cheltenham at the general election, which he lost by less than 1,000 votes. He remains a borough councillor in the town.