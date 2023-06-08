LGA Lib Dem elections

Mary Reid

Thu 8th June 2023

The Local Government Association is the national body that represents local authorities in England, and in Wales through the Welsh Local Government Association. Councillors are well aware of its work, though other party members probably less so.  There are four party groups within the LGA – Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Independent.

The Lib Dem Group is currently going through its biannual election process, with places open to councillors in England. The Group has just announced that the Group Leader Joe Harris and the Deputy Group Leader Bridget Smith (pictured) were both elected unopposed.

All the other positions are being contested. These include the Group Chair and Group Whip, plus members of various Boards within the LGA, such as the Children & Young People Board, the Community & Wellbeing Board and the Fire Services Management Committee. Ballots open tomorrow and close on 20th June, with the results being announced on 23rd June.

If you are wondering whether you can vote – the electorate in this case consists of nearly 2500 English Lib Dem councillors in district, county, metropolitan and unitary authorities, plus London boroughs.

Congratulations to Joe and Bridget, and good luck to the other candidates.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

