8 June 2023 – today’s press releases

Sunak should put Johnson’s honours list through the shredder

Teacher stats expose recruitment and retention crisis

£41 million remortgage bombshell predicted for June amid “summer from hell” warning

Responding to the news that Rishi Sunak is set to accept Boris Johnson’s honours list, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:

The fact that one of the most scandal-ridden Prime Ministers is now allowed to stuff his cronies in the Lords after a failed premiership tells the British public everything they need to know about this Conservative Party. Boris Johnson caused crisis after crisis in this country – if Rishi Sunak rewards his failure it’s just proof it is one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else. The buck stops with Sunak – he must ensure that Johnson’s honours list is put through the shredder.

New statistics released today from the Department for Education have shown:

More than 100,000 under-40s have quit teaching in the last 5 years.

A third of teachers quit within 5 years of qualifying.

The number of teaching vacancies has more than doubled in the last 2 years.

22% of maths teachers and 42% of physics teachers have no relevant post-A-level qualification.

Responding to the new school workforce statistics, published today by the Department for Education, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

These alarming figures show how badly the Conservatives are letting our children down. They are missing their own recruitment targets and driving tens of thousands of young teachers out of the profession, leaving millions of children to be taught by someone who isn’t an expert in their subject. The Conservatives have neglected our children and young people for far too long. Every child deserves the chance to flourish, and that means investing in great schools and teachers.

3,900 people a day are hit with eye-watering remortgaging costs.

Homeowners in some regions are facing an average increase of £615 compared to 2019 in mortgage costs as rates spiral.

Liberal Democrats call for an emergency Mortgage Protection Fund to stop families losing their homes amid warnings of “summer of hell”.

New analysis by the Liberal Democrats has found Britain is facing a £41 million remortgage bombshell this month. The party is demanding the Government take urgent action to stop people losing their homes.

House of Commons Library research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats revealed homeowners remortgaging this month will see monthly payments that are £356 higher compared to 2019, on average.

With the Financial Conduct Authority announcing 116,000 households are coming off their fixed-rate deals this month, it means Britain is about to get hit with an astronomical remortgaging bill worth tens of millions of pounds.

The pain of remortgaging is being felt hardest in London and The South. The House of Commons Library estimates a typical household in London which is about to remortgage will see their monthly payments rise by £615 compared to four years ago. Meanwhile, households in the South East will have their monthly mortgage payments rise by £448.

Overall, the average monthly mortgage payment will be 38% higher compared to 2019 for those remortgaging.

The Liberal Democrats are demanding the Government brings in a fund to help young families unable to afford the rise in mortgage payments and struggling to avoid being repossessed. Under the proposals, those who have seen their mortgage payments increase by more than 10% of their income could apply for grants of up to £300 a month to help cover the cost of the rise.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said: