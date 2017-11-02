Lib Dem Job Watch Special – ALDC seek Fundraisng and Sponsorship Officer

ALDC are currently hiring for a new Fundraising and Sponsorship Officer, a Full-time role, based in Manchester. SO1-SO2 (£25,951 to £30,153)

This is an exciting opportunity to work with the leading campaigning organisation within the Liberal Democrats.

We are looking for someone who can help us deliver on our ambitious plans to grow our organisation through increasing our income from fundraising, sponsorship, grants and commercial activities. We are looking for someone who has experience of working in these areas who can bring their own ideas to help us grow our income.

A Job Description and a Person Specification are included in the Application Pack.



For more information and details on how to apply please go to www.aldc.org/2017/10/ fundraising-and-sponsorship- officer/

The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Wednesday 15 November 2017.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners