ALDC

Lib Dem Job Watch Special – ALDC seek Fundraisng and Sponsorship Officer

By | Wed 1st November 2017 - 10:32 am

ALDC are currently hiring for a new Fundraising and Sponsorship Officer, a Full-time role, based in Manchester. SO1-SO2 (£25,951 to £30,153)

This is an exciting opportunity to work with the leading campaigning organisation within the Liberal Democrats.

We are looking for someone who can help us deliver on our ambitious plans to grow our organisation through increasing our income from fundraising, sponsorship, grants and commercial activities. We are looking for someone who has experience of working in these areas who can bring their own ideas to help us grow our income.

A Job Description and a Person Specification are included in the Application Pack.

For more information and details on how to apply please go to www.aldc.org/2017/10/fundraising-and-sponsorship-officer/

The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Wednesday 15 November 2017.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 1st Nov - 3:02pm
    Sue Sutherland 1st Nov '17 - 2:34pm, To try and equate Corby's 'few' with Cornish tin miners is silly, and you know it is silly.....
  • User AvatarArthur Trussel 1st Nov - 2:56pm
    Mr Corbyn's words sound like he just wants to make "cogs" for the socialist machine As the "Prisoner" say's: "I am not a number(cog) I'm...
  • User AvatarRed Liberal 1st Nov - 2:40pm
    May has always come across as a curtain-twitching litlte-Englander with heavy authoritarian and deeply xenophobic tendencies. She is however not the worst that the 2017...
  • User AvatarRed Liberal 1st Nov - 2:38pm
    @Alan Jelfs England having its "own parliament" is redundant – honestly, what else is the House of Commons by default? Having a sub-parliament for an...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 1st Nov - 2:34pm
    I can absolutely see Thomas Moule’s perspective on this. To me the whole Corbyn article reads as an essay on how education can be used...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 1st Nov - 2:24pm
    I share Lorenzo's view that Rob's use of the word 'provincial' is unfortunate however inadequate Mrs May may be. If I accused Rob of being...