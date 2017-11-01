The Voice

Vince: CBI survey shows small businesses losing confidence in Government over Brexit

By | Wed 1st November 2017 - 8:38 am

Optimism amongst small and medium-sized manufacturing firms has fallen for the first time in over a year, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly survey published today.

Vince Cable, unsurprisingly, talked about the need for that exit from brexit referendum.

Small businesses in the manufacturing sector appear to be losing faith in the Government’s ability to negotiate a Brexit deal that serves their interests.

Lacking anything resembling a strategy, the Conservatives’ willingness to entertain the foolishness of no deal is killing business confidence by the day.

The promise that a weaker pound would boost manufacturing exports has largely failed to materialise; the same will almost certainly prove true of the Brexiteers’ claims that dozens of trade deals will be signed upon our departure.

The case continues to strengthen for offering the public a referendum on the final deal, with the option to remain in the EU.

2 Comments

  • Michael Cole 1st Nov '17 - 12:59pm

    Even in the Labour Party some are beginning to come off the fence. Rather than leading, they move with the Brexit tide.

    Vince, Don’t let them steal our thunder.

  • jay 1st Nov '17 - 1:51pm

    I actually laughed at the use of the word ‘thunder’. I must have blinked and missed it.

    Unless the Lib Dems actually get some policies they are likely to drop below the 7% they sit on now. And if Vince Cable is the best they have, they may as well just pack it in.

