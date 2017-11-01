Vince: CBI survey shows small businesses losing confidence in Government over Brexit

Optimism amongst small and medium-sized manufacturing firms has fallen for the first time in over a year, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly survey published today.

Vince Cable, unsurprisingly, talked about the need for that exit from brexit referendum.

Small businesses in the manufacturing sector appear to be losing faith in the Government’s ability to negotiate a Brexit deal that serves their interests.

Lacking anything resembling a strategy, the Conservatives’ willingness to entertain the foolishness of no deal is killing business confidence by the day.

The promise that a weaker pound would boost manufacturing exports has largely failed to materialise; the same will almost certainly prove true of the Brexiteers’ claims that dozens of trade deals will be signed upon our departure.

The case continues to strengthen for offering the public a referendum on the final deal, with the option to remain in the EU.