Paul Walter

Update on that Australian constitutional crisis sparked by the blog of a former Lib Dem candidate…

By | Tue 31st October 2017 - 10:19 pm

Further to my blog this morning, many thanks to William Summers, who has got in touch from Melbourne. He’s sent us the link to the original blog post which led to the Australian Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, being ruled as ineligible to hold office, turning the Australian government into a minority one. Here is the link to the post.

As a recap, William Summers was the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Norfolk North West in 2010, and worked for Norman Lamb as an assistant. He now lives in Melbourne, Australia.

The BBC summarises the situation:

Australian Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce and four other politicians were wrongly elected because they held dual citizenship, a court has ruled.
The High Court of Australia decision means three of the politicians, including Mr Joyce, are disqualified from office. The others quit in July.
Australia’s constitution prohibits dual citizens from being elected.
Mr Joyce’s exit puts pressure on the government, which only had a one-seat majority when he was in office.
He could return through a by-election.
The deputy prime minister, who renounced New Zealand citizenship in August, has pledged to re-contest his lower house seat.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

One Comment

  • Little Jackie Paper 31st Oct '17 - 10:48pm

    That link is actually quite interesting. On the face of it at least that really does sound like an amazingly dumb set of rules. OK, I assume that this is unforeseen but it’s far from unforeseeable, surely?

    Anyone know how those rules came about or what the intention was because it’s not obvious on the face of it.

