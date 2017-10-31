The LDV Pumpkin Parade 2017

No Hallowe’en at LDV Towers would be complete without a Pumpkin Parade. As ever, Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton steals the show. Last year, he gave us Trumpkin. This year, he’s taking on our own PM in response to a challenge from Scottish Tory Leader Ruth Davidson.

Alex posted a picture of his pumpkin carving set on Facebook the other day. I’m sure it is even more extensive than the array of instruments used for my husband’s open heart surgery a year ago.

More from the over-delivering Mr Cole-Hamilton later, but we are never up for enslaving anyone by conformity on LDV. What if you love pumpkins but don’t love the smash and the mess. Not to mention the smell.

Well, the very talented Alice Bridges-Westcott from Twickenham and Richmond has produced this wonderful work of art.

And a close up:

And now the scariest of them all, again from the many scalpels of Mr Cole-Hamilton:

First #pumpkin effort of the season, yes it’s the Fringe Sellout, scourge of Bute House, ghost of FMs past it’s @AlexSalmond #Haloween pic.twitter.com/uhk1X090KW — Alex Cole-Hamilton (@agcolehamilton) October 21, 2017

Post your Lib Dem Pumpkins in the comments.

* Newsmoggie – bringing you comment on the Lib Dems whether it's deserved or not