Caron Lindsay

Lib Dem leadership timetable in full

By | Sat 25th May 2019 - 7:55 pm

Here is how we get from here until the announcement of our new leader on 23rd July.

The most important date in that is 7th June. If you aren’t a member then, you won’t get a vote. So join here if you like what we are doing.  And share that link around, too. It’s a special one for us.

12th May Nomination forms available

22nd May Opening of nominations

7th June Closing date for delivery of completed nomination papers
Closing date for membership registrations

8th June (4pm) Deadline for withdrawal of candidature
Release of membership lists

12th June (4pm) Deadline for submission of second email

26th June (4pm) Deadline for submission of third email

28th June Dispatch of ballot paper papers

1st July Dispatch of online ballot papers

23rd July (3pm) Deadline for receipt of ballot papers (Close of ballot)

23rd July Verification, count and declaration

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • TonyH 25th May '19 - 8:32pm

    If we’re to get an actual ballot paper AND an online one, what’s to stop people voting twice? (I’m sure this has been thought of, I’m just curious what the answer is).

