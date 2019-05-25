Lib Dem leadership timetable in full

Here is how we get from here until the announcement of our new leader on 23rd July.

The most important date in that is 7th June. If you aren’t a member then, you won’t get a vote. So join here if you like what we are doing. And share that link around, too. It’s a special one for us.

12th May Nomination forms available

22nd May Opening of nominations

7th June Closing date for delivery of completed nomination papers

Closing date for membership registrations

8th June (4pm) Deadline for withdrawal of candidature

Release of membership lists

12th June (4pm) Deadline for submission of second email

26th June (4pm) Deadline for submission of third email

28th June Dispatch of ballot paper papers

1st July Dispatch of online ballot papers

23rd July (3pm) Deadline for receipt of ballot papers (Close of ballot)

23rd July Verification, count and declaration

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings