Lib Dem Mum 3 – awkward exes and reviving your local party

Two letters this week, dears. I feel quite overwhelmed! I’m simultaneously glad to be of service and sad that my children have problems.

Dear Lib Dem Mum,

I used to date someone in the party and it didn’t end well. I am now nervous about going to party events as that person might be there and they have been quite mean about me over the Internet. How can I go back to party events and feel safe?

Yours, Nervous

Dear Nervous,

I’m sorry to say that given the propensity of humans to date people with similar interests and political views, your problem is quite a common one. It’s understandable to not want to bump into an ex at events where you want to feel comfortable, especially unexpectedly: I can think of some of mine I feel that way about. Relationships end, and not always amicably, and that is just a fact of life, but that doesn’t mean it is easy to deal with the unpleasant feelings that can come from running into someone you don’t feel comfortable being around.



In terms of going to events it can cause real worry, especially if this person is still a member of your local party or is likely to turn up at conferences you attend – this would be the case in any group, not just the party. And perhaps they even feel the same way about you? Most party officers and people who help organise events should be sensitive to this sort of issue – they will have come across it before, believe me – and will try to be supportive and help people to have some space at party events. You could perhaps ask for seating to be arranged such that you are far apart, or for the party to take it in turns to invite one of you to one event and the other to the next event, and so on. Hopefully, if you are both reasonable people, the wounds will heal in time and you will feel able to share spaces in the future.

The problem comes (and I do not wish to make assumptions about your circumstances, Nervous, but this will apply in some cases) if one or both of the parties involved has been genuinely nasty or even abusive. That sort of person will potentially want to cause you more hurt, for whatever reason, and will not be amenable to having a turns arrangement or being seated away from you, and might even actively seek you out to cause trouble. I do not like thinking that any of my children would behave so cruelly, but nevertheless I know that it does happen.

In those circumstances it is best to involve the party disciplinary procedure, which you can access here. Apart from anything else, it makes party events uncomfortable for everyone else if someone is behaving improperly, and the party needs to make sure that sort of behaviour is not quietly accepted with an embarrassed shuffling of feet, but is rooted out. I would hope that every body in the party is alive to these sorts of things, not just in terms of romantic relationships, but other conflicts, and does their best to make party events safe spaces for everyone. A truly abusive person does not belong in the party, and I know that disciplinary procedures have been used to exclude people from events in the past. I really hope this is not your situation, but if it is the party should help.

Love always,

Lib Dem Mum

Dear Lib Dem Mum (this is a fantastic idea, btw, thank you so much!),

My local party is in an affluent area and demographically should be perfect fertile ground for our party. We have historically been pretty successful, but have suffered hugely from attrition over the last few years, and we were hit hard by the effects of Coalition.

We have a decently large membership and are not a poor local party, but we have barely any activists. Repeated efforts to recruit and engage over the last few years have all been fruitless – we’ve tried gold-dust canvassing, letters, events, hiring a staffer for the purpose, ‘knocking-up’ our new joiners – nothing works, and believe us, we’ve tried. The overwhelming response we get is that members would like to help, but can’t due to poor health, or parenting or work commitments. The lack of activists is so demoralising that we struggle to fill our committee, and what events we do have are only ever attended by the dwindling number of ‘usual suspects’. People who have come to help us who have succeeded in these initiatives elsewhere have invariably left, scratching their heads.

What do you recommend? We are at our wits’ end.

Despairing, Home Counties

Dear Despairing,

Firstly, thank you for the compliment, I am genuinely touched.

Now to your problem: you appear to have tried all the usual routes to trying to solve this problem, to no avail. My suspicion is that given your assertion that your party is in an affluent area, and that you are not a poor local party, that the people who are members in your area are cash rich but time poor? This does often cause a dearth of attendance at party events.



In terms of leaflet delivery, this is less of a problem. You can get paid delivery slots, and ask local members to donate the cash to cover it rather than the time they might spend doing their own delivery rounds. In terms of recruitment of good party officers, it does make things slightly more difficult. My suggestion here would be to try something along the lines of a WhatsApp or Facebook group, or a Slack, or some other easily accessible social grouping tool, where people can dip in and out and have discussions about their political priorities. It’s very important to make people recognise that they belong and are valued before asking them to do things for you.

Talk mostly socially, at least initially. Ask people what sort of events they would like, don’t just foist a pizza and politics on lactose intolerant people, or a Liberal Drinks or other pub meeting on teetotallers. Be relentless about asking people what they think, what their opinions are, and what they would like to see. Perhaps run a poll of the day “What do East Wherevershire Lib Dems think about issue x?” Eventually it will become a social group and become more fertile for recruitment to more challenging roles.



I would caution you, though, to be respectful of people’s time and resources. Don’t think of it as an excuse if someone says they can’t do something, tell them it’s ok, and ask them if there is anything they think they would be able to do. Be grateful for any help that is volunteered. Don’t push people to give more than they can, because that is how you get the dreaded burnout. Make sure you are giving people space to contribute what they want to contribute to your local party – perhaps by means of a skills survey – not just looking to fill the gaps you feel need filling. Even if something doesn’t seem like the highest priority to you, don’t try to persuade people that there’s something more important they could be doing right away, let them get more invested in the local party and eventually they may see things more from your point of view.



And just finally, it’s worth considering that another possibility is that people are both cash and time poor, but would like to be more actively involved, in which case you could perhaps use some of your local party resources to provide childcare/respite care, for example?

I hope that helps

Love always

Lib Dem Mum

