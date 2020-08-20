Public Health England: some questions

In addition to the obvious inadvisability of scrapping and restructuring the nation’s arrangements for maintaining public health in the middle of a pandemic, the creation of the new National Institute for Health Protection (NIHP) opens several cans of worms.

First Public Health England (PHE) itself. It was created by David Cameron’s government as a result of the Andrew Lansley “reforms “of the NHS in 2012. These were hugely controversial, and bitterly opposed by Labour, who saw them as a means to facilitate yet more back-door privatisation of the NHS. Be that as it may, it is, or rather was, a Conservative creation, their own and no-on else’s. If they think it needs to be scrapped after less than eight years of operation, then this demonstrates that Troy ineptitude is not confined to the current amateurs.

In 2012 we Liberal Democrats were in coalition with the Conservatives, and we voted for these “reforms.” The decision was not taken easily, and I understand caused great anxiety to our members in the House of Lords, who were eventually won over by the Labour Peer, Lord Warner. He was a former health minister in the Blair/Brown governments and assured our Lordships that the “reforms” were all right. It later transpired that Lord Warner had financial interests in BMI healthcare, which owned 54 private hospitals and clinics in the London area.

The problem this episode exposes is that we Liberal Democrats did not then, and do not now, have the financial resources to employ sufficient researchers and experts to give reliable and impartial advice, and often need to rely on tainted advice such as the above. Along with Proportional Representation, when we next have influence on the government we need to include the adequate and independent financing of political parties so that all parties have the resources to subject the government of the day to informed scrutiny.

The NIHP is to take over responsibility for the vital test, tack and trace functions which have so far failed lamentably. It therefore seems highly illogical to appoint as head of the new body the person in charge of the existing test, tack and trace system, Baroness Harding. The Northcote-Trevelyan reforms of the Civil Service, introduced (more or less) by Gladstone in 1870, established that Civil Service posts should be allocated not to friends and protégés of the establishment, but by “competitive examination.” There is no evidence that that Lady Harding, formerly of Talk Talk and a friend David Cameron, has passed any such examination. It will be argued that the NHIP is not part of the formal Civil Service but an “executive agency.” So what are the rules for such positions? Clearly the job was not advertised. How much is she to be paid (out of public funds, of course)? We seem to be returning to the days of nepotism and patronage more typical of the 18th rather than the 21st century.

The creation of PHE may or may not have facilitated back-door privatisation but it was clearly part of an attempt to give additional supervision to, and take autonomy from, previous regional, and earlier local, arrangements for the maintenance of Public Health – another example of the urge to centralise rather than localise which is endemic in both the Conservative and Labour Parties. All the indications are that handing responsibilities to local authorities, both local government and healthcare, would have resulted in better control of the pandemic. Oh for the days of A J Cronin and the Medical Officers of Health who wielded such power in the Dr Finley novels.

Existing local bodies skilled in testing, tracking and tracing infected persons are the Sexually Transmitted Diseases units of the NHS. With their tact, discretion and experience these were the obvious people to whom to delegate the test, tack and trace functions regarding the pandemic. Where persuasion is needed to encourage contacts to self-isolate, particularly if it means losing their income for a fortnight, or maybe job for life with on uncooperative employer, they have the skills and could train others. Yet the job was given to Serco and presumably Lady Harding will continue to feather the private sector’s nests. Someone should be keeping an account of the costs of this and other uses of the private sector during the pandemic.

* Peter Wrigley is a former candidate in both Westminster and European elections and is currently president of Batley and Spen liberal Democrats