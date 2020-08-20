Unionists need to get the swagger back!

I’m a Federalist, and I’d assume almost all our membership would describe themselves as so. I’m also a Unionist because those terms are interconnected, however, it would seem to me several of our members in Scotland seem afraid to label themselves as so. Why?

We’ve got a fight on our hands; 2021 is going to be tough but don’t kid yourselves it’s far from settled to be a landslide victory for the SNP. I’ll tell you right now, there will be absolutely no equivocation when I tell people where I stand on the constitutional issue of Scotland. We are a Unionist party because it represents not only the settled will of the people of Scotland but economically, the only viable option to reduce poverty and progress equality throughout our country.

2014 was ugly, divisive and at times for several of my activists in Inverclyde there was physical intimidation for supporting Better Together. I didn’t offer appeasement then and I won’t be doing so now; I don’t believe another referendum is in the best interests of the country. We have a raft of issues across Scotland we have to deal with. Every single one of our problems in Education, Health and Poverty have been thrown to the wayside by the SNP in favour of chasing IndyRef2 … it’s a negation of duty to every single person living in Scotland. It must stop!

What concerns me is where’s the swagger? I never lost mine after kicking their referendum into touch in 2014 but we need to fire that feeling back up across the party. We’ve got amazing MPs and MSPs in the Scottish Liberal Democrats, who are delivering massively for their constituencies. Too often do I see a section of our own members wanting to steer away from criticisms of this SNP administration, we cannot be quiet in calling out their failures and in some cases downright scandals in Government.

It would also be helpful if certain high-profile English members didn’t interject with an ill-informed view on the constitution. You do nothing but throw us back into rebuild mode.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats led by Willie Rennie offer the best voice for supporting a progressive Union in 2021. Scottish Labour is still in crisis mode and the Scottish Conservatives are not going to offer a progressive vision for Scotland … it’s up to us!

Never forget and never be shy about our achievements in Government in Scotland. Free personal care for the elderly, smoking ban, renewable energy target sets, scrapping of tuition fees, free bus travel for pensioners, fairer voting systems in Local Government, free school meals and many more that make us the voice of progressive unionism.

So let’s be bold in 2021 and not shy away from the fact we are a Unionist party, but let’s be clear about our progressive agenda for Scotland in doing so.

* I'm a Liberal Democrat member having joined last year from Labour, I was previously Chair and Founder of the YF Devolution and Local Government Committee