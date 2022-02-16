The Voice

Lib Dem Peer David Chidgey dies

By | Wed 16th February 2022 - 9:09 am

Yesterday, David Chidgey, victor of the Eastleigh by-election in 1994 died at the age of 79. He remained MP until 2005 and became a life peer when he left the Commons.

During his time as MP he served as spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Trade and Industry, Transport and Employment.

Ee Davey paid tribute to David:

As did LGA Lib Dems

Our leader in the Lords Dick Newby talked about how he was still campaigning, right to the end of his life;

Last September, the Romsey Advertiser described his work to strengthen the Environment Bill

Lord Chidgey confirmed he tabled an amendment calling for Government to have a statutory duty to protect and restore our chalk streams and rivers, with the drive, commitment, and funding needed to reverse wanton damage caused over decades.

He stressed a major cause has been domestic sewage pollution. But a prime culprit is still nitrate and phosphate run-off from agriculture into streams and rivers.

Other causes are low water flow because of over-abstraction run-off from roads

“Only 14 per cent of our rivers in England meet the standards of good ecological status.” said Lord Chidgey.

“International standards have been set out, and agreed, but interventions have failed to drive the changes needed to save many of our freshwater species from the risk of extinction.

He has grown concerned about the damage to once-pristine rivers such as the Itchen and Test through modern farming and development.

Lord Chidgey called on the Government to adopt the recommendations in the multi-agency chalk stream restoration groups report, supported by the Angling Trust, calling for clear, unambiguous protected status.

We send our condolences to his wife April and their family.

Please feel free to share your memories of David in the comments.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Tim Knight
    Internal (re-)organisation is merely a means to an end. Our real problem is that that we keep failing to identify and focus on a worthwhile short-term end....
  • Diana Simpson
    A really thorough consultation paper. However there appears to be some missing text at 3 Managing the Land for Nature 3.9 , 2nd bullet point, paragraph about de...
  • Maurice Leeke
    On water quality. If we seriously want to stop water companies from pumping untreated sewage into rivers could we not prevent water companies from paying a ...
  • Mick Taylor
    As a member of 58 years standing I can tell you that yet another reorganisation of the way the party runs itself will not win a single extra vote or seat. What ...
  • GWYN Williams
    When Aled returned from Aberystwyth University to his home village of Rhosllanerchrugog in 1983, we set up Clwyd Young Liberals. Rhos was a former mining villag...