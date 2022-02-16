Lib Dem Peer David Chidgey dies

Yesterday, David Chidgey, victor of the Eastleigh by-election in 1994 died at the age of 79. He remained MP until 2005 and became a life peer when he left the Commons.

During his time as MP he served as spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Trade and Industry, Transport and Employment.

We are so sad that our own David Chidgey died peacefully earlier today following a period of illness. A good man, and a formidable campaigner, he won a stunning by-election in Eastleigh in 1994 and spoke passionately on a range of issues in both the Commons &Lords. RIP, kind sir. pic.twitter.com/QRl4H33EEn — Lib Dem Lords (@LibDemLords) February 15, 2022

Ee Davey paid tribute to David:

David Chidgey brought a warmth and energy to politics few could match. From his 1994 Eastleigh by-election triumph to his recent work on protecting chalk streams, he will be greatly missed by our party and my thoughts are with his family and friends. — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) February 15, 2022

As did LGA Lib Dems

David Chidgey, the former councillor and MP for Eastleigh has died.

He was best remembered for his stunning by election win in 1994 when the Lib Dems took the seat from the Tories. Another loss to the local government family 🥲 @EastleighLD pic.twitter.com/IjWsp3ExDf — LGA Lib Dems (@libdemlocalgov) February 15, 2022

Our leader in the Lords Dick Newby talked about how he was still campaigning, right to the end of his life;

David Chidgey remained campaigning to the end – latterly to protect Hampshire’s chalk streams. A very loyal and dedicated colleague. https://t.co/zCRdG96wyp — Dick Newby (@RichardNewby3) February 15, 2022

Last September, the Romsey Advertiser described his work to strengthen the Environment Bill

Lord Chidgey confirmed he tabled an amendment calling for Government to have a statutory duty to protect and restore our chalk streams and rivers, with the drive, commitment, and funding needed to reverse wanton damage caused over decades. He stressed a major cause has been domestic sewage pollution. But a prime culprit is still nitrate and phosphate run-off from agriculture into streams and rivers. Other causes are low water flow because of over-abstraction run-off from roads “Only 14 per cent of our rivers in England meet the standards of good ecological status.” said Lord Chidgey. “International standards have been set out, and agreed, but interventions have failed to drive the changes needed to save many of our freshwater species from the risk of extinction. He has grown concerned about the damage to once-pristine rivers such as the Itchen and Test through modern farming and development. Lord Chidgey called on the Government to adopt the recommendations in the multi-agency chalk stream restoration groups report, supported by the Angling Trust, calling for clear, unambiguous protected status.

We send our condolences to his wife April and their family.

Please feel free to share your memories of David in the comments.