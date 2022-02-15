Party reforms are crucial for our fightback

Our party has come a long way since the devastating general election defeat of 2019, when we lost many people including our then leader, Jo Swinson.

As someone standing in a Northern Leave-voting seat, I saw firsthand the effect of the mistakes that cost us so dearly in that campaign and which Dorothy Thornhill’s post-election review documented so clearly.

We must not make the same mistakes again – and that means fixing the party systems and structures that let us down in 2019.

Since 2019, we have already made a number of changes that make fighting in areas like Barnsley so much easier. Fresh political leadership in Ed Davey and Mark Pack, fresh professional leadership in Mike Dixon and investment in campaign field staff providing resources to help local teams like mine win.

The success of this change is clear to see. Unlike Labour, we have gained two seats in parliamentary by-elections (Chesham and Amersham, and North Shropshire) and mine was one of many councils where we saw gains in local elections in 2021. We are now focusing resources into getting a fantastic and diverse range of candidates elected such as Josh Babarinde in Eastbourne, Lisa Smart in Hazel Grove and Sam Collins in Hitchen and Harpenden.

But all of this progress will be irrelevant if we repeat the same mistakes as in 2019, where we over target and under-deliver.

In the aftermath of 2019, Dorothy Thornhill eviscerated the structure of our party, branding it as messy and ineffective. With no clear decision-making structure, we are doomed to repeat the same mistakes as in 2019.

This is why the reforms coming up at Conference are so crucial. They modernise our (frankly incomprehensible) party structures and make them effective for an organisation fighting elections in the 21st century.

The reforms do this by keeping the key stakeholders at the decision-making table but also by genuinely streamlining our organisation to ensure that the crucial tactical decisions are made efficiently and effectively.

The proposed new Board would be a sensible size – under 20 rather than over 40 (!!) – and it would also overwhelmingly be made up of people elected by party members, such as the President elected by all members or the Young Liberals chair elected by all YL members.

There are also three perfectly appropriate models of scrutiny that ensure we, ordinary members, are represented in ensuring good governance is being undertaken.

However, the party needs to back these important reforms with a two-thirds vote in favour at conference.

I would make a plea to our membership; we have started to turn a corner after the disastrous election of 2019 – let’s not undo the progress made. Join me in backing the reforms at Conference.

* Hannah is Lib Dem Council group leader in Barnsley