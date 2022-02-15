Party reforms are crucial for our fightback

Our party has come a long way since the devastating general election defeat of 2019, when we lost many people including our then leader, Jo Swinson.
As someone standing in a Northern Leave-voting seat, I saw firsthand the effect of the mistakes that cost us so dearly in that campaign and which Dorothy Thornhill’s post-election review documented so clearly.
We must not make the same mistakes again – and that means fixing the party systems and structures that let us down in 2019.
Since 2019, we have already made a number of changes that make fighting in areas like Barnsley so much easier. Fresh political leadership in Ed Davey and Mark Pack, fresh professional leadership in Mike Dixon and investment in campaign field staff providing resources to help local teams like mine win.
The success of this change is clear to see. Unlike Labour, we have gained two seats in parliamentary by-elections (Chesham and Amersham, and North Shropshire) and mine was one of many councils where we saw gains in local elections in 2021. We are now focusing resources into getting a fantastic and diverse range of candidates elected such as Josh Babarinde in Eastbourne, Lisa Smart in Hazel Grove and Sam Collins in Hitchen and Harpenden.
But all of this progress will be irrelevant if we repeat the same mistakes as in 2019, where we over target and under-deliver.
In the aftermath of 2019, Dorothy Thornhill eviscerated the structure of our party, branding it as messy and ineffective. With no clear decision-making structure, we are doomed to repeat the same mistakes as in 2019.
This is why the reforms coming up at Conference are so crucial. They modernise our (frankly incomprehensible) party structures and make them effective for an organisation fighting elections in the 21st century.
The reforms do this by keeping the key stakeholders at the decision-making table but also by genuinely streamlining our organisation to ensure that the crucial tactical decisions are made efficiently and effectively.
The proposed new Board would be a sensible size – under 20 rather than over 40 (!!) – and it would also overwhelmingly be made up of people elected by party members, such as the President elected by all members or the Young Liberals chair elected by all YL members.
There are also three perfectly appropriate models of scrutiny that ensure we, ordinary members, are represented in ensuring good governance is being undertaken.
However, the party needs to back these important reforms with a two-thirds vote in favour at conference.
I would make a plea to our membership; we have started to turn a corner after the disastrous election of 2019 – let’s not undo the progress made. Join me in backing the reforms at Conference.
* Hannah is Lib Dem Council group leader in Barnsley
I think reforming the present system is important.
The government is constantly being caught out on failings, and are fast losing trust and support.
I would love to see a society that is genuinely serving those who need a helping hand. Housing that still in the Social Housing sector has not met fully the Decent Homes standards. The NHS be brought into the present day need. Top heavy management is one point. Education, children must be able to express the understanding of what’s right and wrong, even though it causes concern to a Minister.
Most of will know and understand where we are at present, mistakes have been made and they will cause many issues for those least able to afford the high price.
I would simply say this: as a former activist I’ve seen internal reforms hailed as the cure-all for the Lib Dems woes for decades now. Indeed, this was the exact argument used for replacing the Federal Executive with the Federal Board in the first place. Under Vince Cable’s leadership between 2017 and 2019 the party seemed to be absolutely obsessed with internal reform at the expense of all else; something which I would argue contributed greatly to the disaster that was 2019.
I’m sure improvements can be made; I don’t have any direct personal experience of the current system. But if you think that it’s the main problem then you might in fact end up making everything worse.
The key lesson from 2019 is never to pretend that the Liberal Democrats are competing to form a majority government or that its leader is a potential Prime Minister – voters are not taken in by this hype. Therefore the party needs to have a credible answer for what it would do if it held the balance of power, which is at least a possible outcome though unlikely while the SNP appears capable of winning 50+ seats. On that front, the party needs to learn the damage the coalition with the Tories did – and deservedly – and vow never to repeat that particular error.
Like James Graham I remember previous governance reforms that were going to revolutionise our fortunes but didn’t. There was the Bones Report under Nick Clegg and then the torturous President Brinton reforms in 2015/16. Then the Thornhill Review noted that our governance systems were completly unfit for purpose!
The more streamlined proposals being forward make sense but the proof will be in what happens in practice and whether those in charge have to take notice of reality instead of opting for fantasy as in 2019. The campaigns output from 2020 is much improved so current signs are good but what would happen at some future date under a new Leader if they wanted to push through an approach like that of 2019?
2017 was the “devastating general election defeat” for Liberal Democrats. The election left us uncompetitive in all but a scant few seats, thereby rendering any hope for significant success in the next election as thoroughly implausible.
Some might argue that Jo Swinson should have acknowledged that prospects in 2019 were pretty hopeless. I would only agree the extent that we might have tried to delay rather than support an early election.
2019 was an important advance taking us to first or second in over a hundred seats. The Party structure needs to be geared towards maintaining and advancing on this position. I fear that anyone who claims that 2019 was the disaster and not 2017 (also 2015 obviously) is in danger of heading in the wrong direction.
Organisation per se was not the main problem in 2019.
In 2019, we successfully melted down to the tiny core of convinced Remainers/ pure Revokers.
Anyone associated with that self-defeating strategy showed themselves to be completely out-of-touch with electoral reality.
Some of the individuals concerned have moved on; others are still there at the top of the party. Surely, the best they could do is recognise how poor their strategic understanding has been and desist from electoral strategy.
Hello Martin,
2017 was de-railed by Tim’s theological cogitations; 2019 was the fruit of deliberate strategy.
Both utterly depressing.
Agreed Martin. There are definitely things to learn from the 2019 election, and streamlining decision making sounds important, but too much obsession with the internal structure might have been the problem in the first place.
In many ways we were/are stronger as a party after the 2019 election than the 2017 one. Over-targeting might have been bad news in the short-term, I’d argue that moving from 3rd to 2nd in a number of seats may put us in a stronger position for the next election than an extra couple of MPs. After all, without making progress in Chesham and Amersham in 2019, would we have been in a position to squeeze the vote in the by-election?
Received wisdom after the 2019 election would have considered the work Helen Morgan and her team did to double her vote share was wasted. Now it’s used as an example of the value of putting in the work despite no obvious immediate pay-back.