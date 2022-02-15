Saving our Natural Environment

Embed from Getty Images

The climate and ecological emergencies are among the greatest challenges of our time.

The Federal Policy Committee’s Natural Environment Working Group is developing new policy proposals to help make sure that the Liberal Democrat plan for protecting and restoring nature is agenda-setting and ambitious. We would love to hear your ideas.

First of all, we want to hear what our long term vision for nature should be. We have a policy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, but what is the equivalent for nature? What is the most ambitious pathway possible for reducing our impact on nature internationally, restoring the natural environment in England, and ensuring that individuals and communities can benefit from a healthy environment?

Farming and land management will be key to delivery. Now that we have left the EU, we will need to develop a nature-friendly replacement for the Common Agricultural Policy that recognises the huge changes and challenges that farmers are facing, and genuinely supports a fast and effective transition to sustainable farming. We want a scheme that gives our hard-pressed farmers and rural communities the support and prosperity they deserve, whilst also making farming work for nature.

We also want to put our fishing communities on a sustainable financial and environmental footing. Like farming, we have the opportunity to replace the Common Fisheries Policy with a new approach which benefits coastal communities and our seas, not just the big trawlers with the deepest pockets.

We also want to enhance the UK’s waterways. We want to end the national scandal of water companies dumping sewage into our waterways with impunity and ensure that all of our water is safe for nature and for humans to enjoy.

Our current approach to the economy is also in need of a major rethink. We want to put the environment at the heart of decision making across government and for it to be reflected in how we measure economic success. Sustainability must be at the heart of everything we do, rather than simple financial metrics.

We also want to make our planning system work for nature, not for developers profits. We are working on joint proposals with the Federal Policy Committee’s Homes and Planning working group to put the environment at the heart of planning. We want to make sure every new development improves nature and that everyone has access to green space.

The ecological emergency is intrinsically linked with the climate emergency. We will need to develop a complimentary set of nature policies to tackle climate change, building on our proposals in 2019. We will need to go beyond just planting more trees and look more widely at how we best capture and manage carbon.

You can find the consultation paper here. The deadline for responses is the 18th March.

We will also be hosting a consultation event at this year’s Spring Conference on Friday 11th March between 16:35 and 17:40, where we will discuss our proposals.

* Richard Benwell is an environmental campaigner for climate and nature and was the Liberal Democrat candidate for Wantage at the 2019 General Election. He is currently chief executive of a charity focused on improving environmental law and policy.