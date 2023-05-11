Lib Dems call on Sunak to hold social care summit in Downing Street

The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to hold a cross-party summit in Downing Street on social care, to tackle soaring vacancies and the funding black hole.

It comes after the NHS and social care crisis was repeatedly brought up by voters at last weeks’ local elections.

The Conservative Party 2019 manifesto committed to “urgently seek a cross-party consensus” on social care and they pledged that no one would have to sell their house to pay for care.

Proper reform of social care is one of the biggest challenges facing the UK. Half a million people in England are now waiting for care, many stranded in hospital beds due to the lack of space in care homes.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for a new Carers’ Minimum Wage, £2 an hour above the minimum wage, to tackle chronic shortages in the sector. This would help address the staggering 165,000 vacancies in social care, which are leading to more pressure on GPs, A&E departments and ambulance services.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

Our care homes are struggling to cope with soaring vacancies, leaving millions of older and vulnerable people struggling to get the care they need. This crisis is also having a devastating knock-on impact on the NHS, contributing to record long waits at A&E and appalling ambulance delays. Voters across the country made their voices heard at the local elections and said enough is enough: things cannot continue as they are. People are fed up with having to wait weeks for a GP, hours for an ambulance, or seeing their relatives stranded in hospital because of a lack of care workers. Rishi Sunak needs to put politics aside, listen to voters and launch the urgent cross-party talks on social care the Conservative Party promised years ago.

Under the Liberal Democrat plans, social care workers would be paid at least £2 an hour more than the current minimum wage, bringing their pay up to £12.42 an hour. The proposals would benefit 850,000 workers, making up more than half of all people working in frontline care.

Crisis in Social Care

Only 2 in 5 people are able to leave hospital when they are ready to do so, contributing to record-breaking waits in A&E and dangerous ambulance handover delays

There are currently 165,000 vacancies in social care – up 55,000 since last year

There could be up to 500,000 vacancies in social care by the end of 2030

82% of workers in adult social care are women. The average age is 44 (with 28% aged 55 and over). 12% are Black (compared to 4% of the population)