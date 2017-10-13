Lib Dems gain in Three Rivers and forge ahead in Sheffield

Caron Lindsay

Some very promising Council by-election results overnight.

First of all, there was a gain from the Conservatives in the Lib Dem stronghold of Three Rivers. Good to see the majority of one being boosted.

Congratulations to Keith Martin and the fabulous team in the area.

In Sheffield there was a solid 21% increase in the vote, even though Labour held the seat.

Another interesting result was this from Ashfield:

We did put up a candidate here, which is a really good thing. It is so important that we continue to fly our flag there and try to recoup the ground lost in that area. The winning Ashfield Independents, though, were formed by the previous Council-dominating Liberal Democrat group. Their literature looks strikingly familiar.

Another couple of seats wee held by Labour and there are some more results due today.

  • theakes 13th Oct '17 - 9:15am

    Also one cannot be exact how the vote is churning but where we do well UKIP do very badly. Suggest a protest vote shuffling towards us in some areas. No real sign of a real swing from either Labour or the Cons. So perhaps best keep things in perspective.

  • Chris Bertram 13th Oct '17 - 9:25am

    UKIP have been very weak in all recent contests, typically losing 15-20%. And that’s where they bother standing. They have failed to defend some seats. My impression is the Labour may be picking up most of their vote – I call it “Red UKIP” returning home. It’s doubtful that we benefit much from their collapse. Maybe as some UKIP votes head for Labour, we pick up some from Labour. But that would need further analysis.

    The Greens are also not doing well. They start from a lower base than UKIP, but seem to lose about half their vote in most contests. And again they’re often absent from the ballot paper.

  • frankie 13th Oct '17 - 9:31am

    theakes Deadkip are well dead. If people are offered a viable option of something other than Labour or Conservative they seem to be willing to take it. You can see that with Independents, Greens and even Lib Dems being elected. The apatite for either main party is probably less than we think.
    Brexit is acting as the defining issue that is polarising the electorate. For it tending to hang onto nurse for fear of something worse, against it hanging onto Uncle. This will not last eventually both nurse and Uncle will start to alienate sections of their vote. in the case of nurse when she fails to provide the Brexit they want (becasue as they all want different Brexit s how can she satisfy them all or even most of them) and Uncle when he fails to deliver the goodies he has promised or what people think he has promised (what he has promised and what is expected are not the same, but that won’t help). How long will this take well to paraphrase Keynes

    “The voters can remain irrational longer than you can remain sane.”

