Lib Dems gain in Three Rivers and forge ahead in Sheffield

Some very promising Council by-election results overnight.

First of all, there was a gain from the Conservatives in the Lib Dem stronghold of Three Rivers. Good to see the majority of one being boosted.

It's a GAIN in Oxhey Hall & Hayling Ward, Three Rivers District Council.

LD Keith Martin 672

Con 461

Labour 428

UKIP 35

Green 31 pic.twitter.com/hkd3IaH1ZN — ALDC (@ALDC) October 12, 2017

Congratulations to Keith Martin and the fabulous team in the area.

In Sheffield there was a solid 21% increase in the vote, even though Labour held the seat.

Beighton (Sheffield) result: LAB: 48.6% (+5.2)

LDEM: 26.6% (+21.0)

CON: 16.3% (-0.8)

UKIP: 6.3% (-19.2)

GRN: 2.2% (-3.1) Labour HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) October 12, 2017

Another interesting result was this from Ashfield:

Hucknall North (Ashfield): ASHI: 51.1% (+51.1) GAIN from Con.

LAB: 24.2% (-6.5)

CON: 20.4% (-10.6)

UKIP: 2.5% (-15.7)

LDEM: 1.8% (+1.8) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) October 12, 2017

We did put up a candidate here, which is a really good thing. It is so important that we continue to fly our flag there and try to recoup the ground lost in that area. The winning Ashfield Independents, though, were formed by the previous Council-dominating Liberal Democrat group. Their literature looks strikingly familiar.

Another couple of seats wee held by Labour and there are some more results due today.

