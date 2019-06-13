Lib Dems GAIN two Council seats in Broxtowe

It was a night of solid progress for the Lib Dems on the by-election front.

In Anna Soubry’s Broxtowe constituency, we regained two Council seats we’d lost in 2015.

Broxtowe BC, Stapleford South East LD Tim Hallam 559 [44.3%; +15.9%]

LD David Grindell 538

Con 380 [30.1%; -0.3%]

Con 331

Lab 322 [25.5%; +1.0%

Lab 219

Stapleford Alliance 0 [[0.0%; -16.6%]] 2 Lib Dem GAINS from Conservative Changes with 2015 — ALDC (@ALDC) June 13, 2019

And a good solid result from a standing start in North Devon, too.

Chittlehampton (North Devon) result: CON: 40.0% (+6.8)

GRN: 30.7% (+20.0)

LDEM: 27.4% (+27.4)

LAB: 2.0% (+2.0) No Ind (-45.3) and UKIP (-11.0) as prev. Conservative GAIN from Independent. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 13, 2019

Thanks to Victoria Nel and her team.

And great to see us standing in North Kesteven and going form zero to almost 9%

Billinghay, Martin and North Kyme (North Kesteven) result: CON: 48.4% (+5.7)

LIND: 24.2% (+2.1)

IND: 10.9% (+10.9)

LDEM: 8.6% (+8.6)

LAB: 6.5% (-10.5)

IND: 1.4% (-16.8) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 13, 2019

Well done to Garry Winterton.

Not a bad night.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings