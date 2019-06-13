Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems GAIN two Council seats in Broxtowe

Thu 13th June 2019

It was a night of solid progress for the Lib Dems on the by-election front.

In Anna Soubry’s Broxtowe constituency, we regained two Council seats we’d lost in 2015.

And a good solid result from a standing start in North Devon, too.

Thanks to Victoria Nel and her team.

And great to see us standing in North Kesteven and going form zero to almost 9%

 

Well done to Garry Winterton.

Not a bad night.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Lorenzo Cherin 14th Jun '19 - 12:22am

    Brilliant news here, congratulations to all, and especially Tim Hallam, , who I have known some years and is a credit to our party, having also been a credit to our country serving in the services, an engineer.

