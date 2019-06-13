Lib Dems GAIN two Council seats in Broxtowe

It was a night of solid progress for the Lib Dems on the by-election front.
In Anna Soubry’s Broxtowe constituency, we regained two Council seats we’d lost in 2015.
Broxtowe BC, Stapleford South East
LD Tim Hallam 559 [44.3%; +15.9%]
LD David Grindell 538
Con 380 [30.1%; -0.3%]
Con 331
Lab 322 [25.5%; +1.0%
Lab 219
Stapleford Alliance 0 [[0.0%; -16.6%]]
2 Lib Dem GAINS from Conservative
Changes with 2015
And a good solid result from a standing start in North Devon, too.
Chittlehampton (North Devon) result:
CON: 40.0% (+6.8)
GRN: 30.7% (+20.0)
LDEM: 27.4% (+27.4)
LAB: 2.0% (+2.0)
No Ind (-45.3) and UKIP (-11.0) as prev.
Conservative GAIN from Independent.
Thanks to Victoria Nel and her team.
And great to see us standing in North Kesteven and going form zero to almost 9%
Billinghay, Martin and North Kyme (North Kesteven) result:
CON: 48.4% (+5.7)
LIND: 24.2% (+2.1)
IND: 10.9% (+10.9)
LDEM: 8.6% (+8.6)
LAB: 6.5% (-10.5)
IND: 1.4% (-16.8)
Well done to Garry Winterton.
Not a bad night.
Brilliant news here, congratulations to all, and especially Tim Hallam, , who I have known some years and is a credit to our party, having also been a credit to our country serving in the services, an engineer.