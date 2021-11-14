Lib Dems mark Remembrance Sunday

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them. pic.twitter.com/I8otf6q2QZ — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) November 11, 2021

One of the most moving things I have ever seen was the Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red installation at the Tower of London. Over 800,000 ceramic poppies were planted in the moat and from one of the windows at the Tower, to commemorate the British and commonwealth military personnel killed during World War 1. It was a stunning memorial and its impact was heightened when you factored in that this was only one small fraction of the millions of military and civilian lives lost in that conflict.

My great grandfather, Charles Homer Bosworth survived World War 1, including being captured by the Bolsheviks and being held on a cattle train.

In 1939. at the age of 51, he could have chosen to sit WW2 out. However he returned to duty in the merchant navy, only to lose his life just two weeks into the war when the ship was torpedoed. His three daughters, my Grandma Marion and my great aunts Vera and Doreen lost their Dad in their teens and early 20s. Doreen also lost her fiance during the war. She eventually married a US serviceman, Al Rafdal, and moved to Iowa.

We’ll update this post throughout the day as Lib Dems around the country mark Remembrance Sunday by laying wreaths at their local memorials.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings