Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems North Shropshire campaign gathers momentum

By | Sun 14th November 2021 - 12:30 pm

It’s only 10 days since Owen Paterson resigned, but to say that the Lib Dem campaign had got off to a flying start in the by-election would be under-egging the pudding considerably. It’s more of a blast-off than a take-off. We are well into the second leaflet, we have an HQ, and Ed Davey has now been there twice. I also took part in the first campaign Maraphone on Friday.

Here is our last by-election winner, Sarah Green, opening the HQ:

The Young Liberals were there too:

And look who else turned up:

The party’s chief executive sent out one of these “confidential” briefings that is just crying out to be shared, given that most of the info is in the public domain anyway. Part of it was a photo of the first leaflet. Putting “confidential” on something is a good way of getting someone to read it. However, Mike Dixon is pushing at an open door. There is already a sense of excitement building in the party, one that is surprising given that it’s only two years since the last December election.

The news that the Conservatives have selected a Birmingham based barrister to defend this safe seat suggests that they think this defence will be easy for them.

Campaigns staff and activists will be relieved that the date has now been set for 16th December, so that they don’t have to spend the Festive Season away from home.

We found in Chesham and Amersham earlier this year that many previous Tory voters were so angry with the Government for so many reasons and felt that they could safely show their fury by voting Liberal Democrat. It wouldn’t change the Government, but it would send them a message. Six months down the track, Tory voters will likely note that Boris Johnson’s government has got even worse, and the circumstances of the by-election do not help them at all.

If you can help the campaign by donating or volunteering, click here. Even though the Tories have a whacking great majority, we should not limit our ambitions about what we can achieve. We know that we came second in the constituency in the local elections in May. We have an active, vibrant, growing local party which is more than up for the fight. A good result for us would be a huge end of year morale boost and would show the country that we are alive and kicking way beyond the blue wall.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Neil James Sandison 14th Nov '21 - 1:06pm

    Just think if we did win this one our only West Midlands MP could demand a regular seat on Politics West Midlands and the BBC could shut us out no more from regular attendance of Question Time to express a liberal position on issue of the day .

  • Michael Chandler 14th Nov '21 - 2:43pm

    I notice that the odds of the Liberal Democrats winning the by-election changed from 10/1 to 4/1 and are now being quoted at 3/1. Labour’s odds have been going in the opposite direction which is something when you consider that their candidate came second in the 2019 general election.

    It will be interesting to see what happens when the Tories start to send their “big guns” to campaign in the constituency and whether Johnson will do a turn. Somehow I doubt that Johnson will go anywhere near the constituency unless there’s a fridge handy. And I think that some of big “big guns” will also find scheduling conflicts magically appearing on their calendars, which prevent them from going

  • Fiona 14th Nov '21 - 4:05pm

    The approach of Labour and the Conservatives may depend on whether or not there is another by-election for the Claudia Webbe seat, but by the look of things she’s not planning to resign.

    We should have shorter odds because while Labour got more votes last time, we did better in the more recent local elections. I can’t see Labour gaining enough extra votes, and not from the current Tory voters to get the win.

    It will count against us that unlike Chesham and Amersham, many Labour supporters will think they are the challengers and even if they don’t expect to win, they’ll not be confident in our ability to do it, so they’ll want a good result to avoid negative press.

    I wouldn’t pay too much attention to betting odds, because as well as likelihood of outcome, they are influenced by what bets are being placed. I wouldn’t be surprised if some plucky LD activists have placed a couple of bets while the odds are long, just for the fun of it. Not that it does us any harm in terms of adding to the narrative that we are the natural challengers.

    It will be interesting to see how BoJo approaches this election. He’s bound to turn up, but does he want to be associated with a by-election triggered due to Tory sleaze and have reporters asking him questions about it? Moral in the local party may be low too. Will activists stay at home because they’re angry at Paterson, ashamed to be associated with him or demoralised by the whole thing?

    Thank you and good luck to all of the activists getting out there to do their thing, especially when the weather isn’t great.

  • John McHugo 14th Nov '21 - 4:33pm

    Johnson has been reported as visiting Bexley and Old Sidcup during the by-election campaign there. I wonder how recent that was….

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • John McHugo
    Johnson has been reported as visiting Bexley and Old Sidcup during the by-election campaign there. I wonder how recent that was.......
  • Fiona
    The approach of Labour and the Conservatives may depend on whether or not there is another by-election for the Claudia Webbe seat, but by the look of things she...
  • Peter Hirst
    The question will be, "how can you be sure that PR will reverse the faults identified with our democracy?" First we can look at other countries' experience. Als...
  • Peter Hirst
    Yet another electoral reform moment. When is the opposition going to realise that until you fix the hole, the boat is going to continue leaking? However powerfu...
  • Michael Cole
    David Evans 14th Nov '21 - 12:31pm and Christopher Moore 14th Nov '21 - 12:54pm: I would only say that, as far as I know, all our MPs and members of the HoL ...