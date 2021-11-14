Lib Dems North Shropshire campaign gathers momentum

Some of today’s campaigning by @LibDems in #NorthShropshire. Chesham & Amersham by-election winner Sarah Green MP & local campaigner Helen Morgan opening the campaign office at Soulton Grange, & campaigning pictures in #Oswestry, #MarketDrayton & #Ellesmere. pic.twitter.com/28mPTG5ssi — Matthew Green (@MatthewGreen02) November 13, 2021

It’s only 10 days since Owen Paterson resigned, but to say that the Lib Dem campaign had got off to a flying start in the by-election would be under-egging the pudding considerably. It’s more of a blast-off than a take-off. We are well into the second leaflet, we have an HQ, and Ed Davey has now been there twice. I also took part in the first campaign Maraphone on Friday.

Here is our last by-election winner, Sarah Green, opening the HQ:

The brilliant, by-election winning @SarahGreenLD cut the ribbon on North Shropshire by-election HQ today… what a place! Huge thanks also to @timfarron for joining us in what has been a big day of action, and the team from near and far out on the doors. 😁 pic.twitter.com/N6VP8iJYsL — Cllr Alex Wagner 🦁 (@alex__wagner__) November 13, 2021

The Young Liberals were there too:

Great day campaigning in North Shropshire today!! pic.twitter.com/u9yZRwBUXM — Janey Little 🔶 (@JaneyisLittle) November 13, 2021

And look who else turned up:

A big group out canvassing in the rain in Wem this afternoon including @EdwardJDavey @libdemdaisy @mrrobwilson @berniebentick . Spirits not dampened though! Thanks to everyone who came along. pic.twitter.com/DMFCJQvN8x — Helen Morgan 🔶 (@helenhalcrow) November 12, 2021

The party’s chief executive sent out one of these “confidential” briefings that is just crying out to be shared, given that most of the info is in the public domain anyway. Part of it was a photo of the first leaflet. Putting “confidential” on something is a good way of getting someone to read it. However, Mike Dixon is pushing at an open door. There is already a sense of excitement building in the party, one that is surprising given that it’s only two years since the last December election.

The news that the Conservatives have selected a Birmingham based barrister to defend this safe seat suggests that they think this defence will be easy for them.

Campaigns staff and activists will be relieved that the date has now been set for 16th December, so that they don’t have to spend the Festive Season away from home.

We found in Chesham and Amersham earlier this year that many previous Tory voters were so angry with the Government for so many reasons and felt that they could safely show their fury by voting Liberal Democrat. It wouldn’t change the Government, but it would send them a message. Six months down the track, Tory voters will likely note that Boris Johnson’s government has got even worse, and the circumstances of the by-election do not help them at all.

If you can help the campaign by donating or volunteering, click here. Even though the Tories have a whacking great majority, we should not limit our ambitions about what we can achieve. We know that we came second in the constituency in the local elections in May. We have an active, vibrant, growing local party which is more than up for the fight. A good result for us would be a huge end of year morale boost and would show the country that we are alive and kicking way beyond the blue wall.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings