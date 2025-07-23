The Voice

Lib Dems oppose London Police counter closures

Wed 23rd July 2025

Lsst week, the BBC reported that the Met Police had radical plans to close half its public front desks due to budget cuts.

There were further revelations about entrenched misogyny and racism, leading to the force attempting to rebuild trust with Londoners with a two-year plan making fresh commitments on community policing, in its A New Met for London strategy.

A key commitment was to have at least one 24/7 front counter in each of London’s 32 boroughs to make it easier for people to report crime.

But the BBC has seen leaked plans for the Met Police that show only eight counters will remain open 24/7, and there will also be reduced hours at 11 front counters, closing at 10pm weekdays and 7pm weekends.

Lib Dems in West London understand that Twickenham and Merton will lose their front desks.   The nearest 24 hour counters to Richmond will be Acton, Sutton & Lambeth.

Lib Dem Assembly member Gareth Roberts said that this move was a sign of Labour failure:

The decision to axe half of London’s police counters will come as a massive shock to many Londoners. At a time when crime, and the fear of crime, is on the rise across the capital, this not only sends the wrong message, but is yet more evidence that Sadiq Khan is failing to make the case to the Labour Government for the funding needed to keep London and Londoners safe.

