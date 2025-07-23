Lsst week, the BBC reported that the Met Police had radical plans to close half its public front desks due to budget cuts.

There were further revelations about entrenched misogyny and racism, leading to the force attempting to rebuild trust with Londoners with a two-year plan making fresh commitments on community policing, in its A New Met for London, external strategy. A key commitment was to have at least one 24/7 front counter in each of London’s 32 boroughs to make it easier for people to report crime. But the BBC has seen leaked plans for the Met Police that show only eight counters will remain open 24/7, and there will also be reduced hours at 11 front counters, closing at 10pm weekdays and 7pm weekends.

Lib Dems in West London understand that Twickenham and Merton will lose their front desks. The nearest 24 hour counters to Richmond will be Acton, Sutton & Lambeth.

Lib Dem Assembly member Gareth Roberts said that this move was a sign of Labour failure: