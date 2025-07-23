LibLink: Vince Cable The Tax Conundrum

Vince Cable has been writing on matters of tax for Comment Central.
He starts off with a very pessimistic view of our fiscal situation:
Britain increasingly resembles Italy: an economically stagnant, ageing, highly indebted, crumbling relic with a great history.
He says that Rachel Reeves is going to have to raise tens of billions in taxes, but he doesn’t much like the idea of taxing the rich:
Labour activists have their eyes on taxing ‘the rich’: a tiny group of undesirables who, supposedly, can’t fight back through the ballot box. But, as we have seen, even small numbers of country landowners threatened by IHT can make a lot of political noise. And, as with the non-doms, rich people are not idiots: they will move to minimise their tax liabilities. Withdrawal of tax reliefs on large pension contributions sounds like an easy hit, but will have unintended consequences for national savings. There are no easy options.
So if that’s not the answer what is?
The answer would start from the proposition that Britain wants, ideally, to be a bigger version of Scandinavia: well-funded services and welfare provision; a generous and civilised approach to poverty and distress at home and abroad; an innovative pro-business, open economic environment; and high standards of living measured not just in GDP but wider indicators of wellbeing and ‘happiness’.
And how?
Several things are immediately obvious about the Scandinavian ‘model’. All have a significantly higher tax share in the economy than we do. On OECD comparisons, the UK share of tax in GDP was 35.3% in 2023, slightly below the OECD average. It is forecast to rise to 37.7% in 2027-28 following recent tax increases: as high as it has been since the war but some way below the Scandinavian level. Denmark is at 43.4%; the others all over 40% except Iceland.
A second common feature is that all have VAT rates around 25% as against the UK’s 20% (albeit with some exemptions and tiering). The Scandinavians see merit in a broadly based tax through which almost everyone contributes depending on how much they consume, adding to a sense of solidarity. In the UK, VAT is wrongly seen as highly regressive, despite exemptions or zero-rating for the necessities of life.
Third, there are also generally higher rates of income tax and higher marginal rates on top earners, as well as high capital gains tax. And enforcement is made easier by transparency. In Denmark, tax returns are published. But there is also an understanding that risk, innovation and entrepreneurship need to be rewarded, and that penal taxation of company profits makes no sense if the aim is to promote investment.
The latter point is crucial if Britain is to have any hope of moving beyond the near stagnation of the economy which makes all the trade-offs so much more difficult.
He praised Ed Davey’s approach last week of advocating breaking the link between gas and electricity and the UK getting closer to Europe again.
You can read his whole article here.
Yes, the Scandinavian countries have a higher share of their GDP collected in taxes than we do but they also have much lower proportions of their working age populations who are economically inactive. Rather than just focusing on increasing tax rates, we need to be thing more about increasing tax revenues by reducing the proportion of the economically inactive in our country. This approach has a double benefit to the public sector finances – increased tax revenues but also reduced spending on Welfare.