Lib Dems react to the death of Mikhail Gorbachev

By | Wed 31st August 2022 - 7:29 am

Lib Dems are giving their reactions to the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. Gorbachev was one of the 20th century’s great statesmen. He gave the world hope, hope that is now threatened by Putin’s ambitions and aggression. Ed Davey said:

Mikhail Gorbachev brought hope to millions as he helped bring the Cold War to an end. His legacy of peace and openness stands in stark contrast to Putin’s regime.

Tim Farron said:

As a teenager in the 80s, living under the shadow of the bomb, Gorbachev gave us tangible hope that lifted that shadow. He also showed us that it’s possible to have strong ideological convictions and still to treat those with whom you disagree like humans and equals.

Despite Gorbachev’s achievements, the world is far from safe as Wera Hobhouse pointed out two days ago:

