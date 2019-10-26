Lib Dems seize election initiative – calling for pre-Brexit poll on 9th December

The Observer’s Michael Savage reports tonight that the Liberal Democrats have a plan to allow Boris Johnson a pre-Christmas election. But it would mean that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill would be taken forward by the next Parliament. Or maybe not. If the Lib Dems win a majority in a December 9th poll, PM Jo Swinson would revoke Article 50.

If the Conservatives lost the election, there would almost certainly be a majority for a People’s Vote so either way the path to stopping Brexit once and for all would be clear.

This plan is great because it means that Boris Johnson can’t accuse us of being scared of an election. Why would we be when we have the chance to make the biggest gains in our existence?

It also shows up the so-called official opposition who have been less than pro-active in trying to find a way out of this mess.

🚨 NEW: A new plan tonight to offer Boris Johnson the pre-Christmas election he craves. 🚨 The Lib Dems have drawn up a bill that would allow Johnson to secure a December election with a simple majority of MPs. Crucially, the SNP will back it. THREAD. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/gCWe9pwfPF — Michael Savage (@michaelsavage) October 26, 2019

Their plan: a bill that amends the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, fixing an election for Monday December 9. It also states that the plan is cancelled should the EU only offer a short Brexit extension, to safeguard against no deal. 2/6 — Michael Savage (@michaelsavage) October 26, 2019

So, why would they propose this, rather than back PM’s offer on Monday of an election on December 12, just 3 days later? Lib Dems say their plan would mean Johnson has no time to bring back his Brexit bill, so it would be a pre-Brexit election. (Oh, and more students about) 4/6 — Michael Savage (@michaelsavage) October 26, 2019

