Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems stand up against use of facial recognition tech in school dinner halls

By | Wed 20th October 2021 - 8:49 pm

This week the Information Commissioner stepped in after 9 schools in North Ayrshire started using facial recognition technology to speed up the payment queue in the dinner hall.

From The Guardian:

The ICO, an independent body set up to uphold information rights in the UK, said it would be contacting North Ayrshire council about the move and urged a “less intrusive” approach where possible.

An ICO spokesperson said organisations using facial recognition technology must comply with data protection law before, during and after its use, adding: “Data protection law provides additional protections for children, and organisations need to carefully consider the necessity and proportionality of collecting biometric data before they do so.

Scottish Lib Dem schools spokesperson Carole Ford went on GB News to say that this was wrong both in practical and privacy terms. Carole would know. As a former headteacher she knows what the issues are in school dinner halls. This is what she had to say:

https://twitter.com/scotlibdems/status/1450795132937252866?s=20

She came across really well – very warm, engaging, practical and reasonable. I totally agree with her about the hold-ups being around serving food. I only realised years later that my son often didn’t get any food at lumchtime at all. Apparently if you were on the last lunch of the three sessions, there wasn’t much left, and even if you were on first lunch, you had to be there really soon after the bell went to have any chance of getting served within the very short time frame.

When I was in secondary school, we used to have an hour and a quarter for lunch. This enabled me to go home and have a bowl of my mum’s home made soup (one week it was lentil, the second Scotch Broth) and a sandwich. Really, good nutritious and delicious food. I also had to walk 20 minutes home and 20 minutes back, so I got exercise as well.  Why have we taken to having such a short break in the middle of the day?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Jane Ann Liston 20th Oct '21 - 9:21pm

    I get the impression that very few pupils go home for dinner nowadays. However I completely agree with Carole that we need to encourage pupils to take school dinners rather than fast food rubbish. That’s one good reason for shortening the lunch break, as the little dears don’t have so much time to seek out chips and burgers.

    Ideally, meals would be free and all pupils would have to stay on the school premises over lunch, rather than stravaiging around the towns stuffing themselves with fat and sugar-laden items of very little nutritional value, and in the process rendering themselves unteachable for the first period in the afternoon, as well as storing up trouble for later life.

