Lib Dems stand up against use of facial recognition tech in school dinner halls

This week the Information Commissioner stepped in after 9 schools in North Ayrshire started using facial recognition technology to speed up the payment queue in the dinner hall.

From The Guardian:

The ICO, an independent body set up to uphold information rights in the UK, said it would be contacting North Ayrshire council about the move and urged a “less intrusive” approach where possible. An ICO spokesperson said organisations using facial recognition technology must comply with data protection law before, during and after its use, adding: “Data protection law provides additional protections for children, and organisations need to carefully consider the necessity and proportionality of collecting biometric data before they do so.

Scottish Lib Dem schools spokesperson Carole Ford went on GB News to say that this was wrong both in practical and privacy terms. Carole would know. As a former headteacher she knows what the issues are in school dinner halls. This is what she had to say:

She came across really well – very warm, engaging, practical and reasonable. I totally agree with her about the hold-ups being around serving food. I only realised years later that my son often didn’t get any food at lumchtime at all. Apparently if you were on the last lunch of the three sessions, there wasn’t much left, and even if you were on first lunch, you had to be there really soon after the bell went to have any chance of getting served within the very short time frame.

When I was in secondary school, we used to have an hour and a quarter for lunch. This enabled me to go home and have a bowl of my mum’s home made soup (one week it was lentil, the second Scotch Broth) and a sandwich. Really, good nutritious and delicious food. I also had to walk 20 minutes home and 20 minutes back, so I got exercise as well. Why have we taken to having such a short break in the middle of the day?

