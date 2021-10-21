The right to online anonymity must be protected

There are plenty of lessons to be learnt from the horrific killing of David Amess. People are right to call for a less divisive tone to political debate; Brendan Cox’s article was particularly moving in its calls for more civility and understanding between opposing political sides. Part of this may well be more enforcement against online abuse, and perhaps pressuring social media companies to act faster when it comes to people using those platforms to threaten others. These things will be debated in time and rightly so.

Emotions are running high and there is an understandable desire to create a legislative legacy for Mr Amess. Jo Cox’s death prompted the creation of organisations such as More in Common, which works towards creating more united societies. Close friends of Amess seem keen to stress his focus on ending online abuse, and are rightly raising this as an issue that should be amplified in the light of his death.

But we must tread very carefully in the next few weeks. There are calls for the government to legislate to end online anonymity, and without voices speaking up against this, there is always a danger that these ideas could become more entrenched and so tightly bound up with Mr Amess’ legacy that they become very difficult to oppose. I’ve little doubt that those calling for new rules have good intentions, and clearly a mandate to reveal your identity when posting anything online would make it easier to track down abusers. But it would be a hugely dangerous road to go down to force social media companies, who already hold huge amounts of data on all of us, to gather even more.

I have friends who live in authoritarian regimes who self-censor everything they put online through a fear of being seen as anti-government. Without the possibility for anonymity, these regimes would have even more tools to suppress dissent. Consider also refugees, many of whom use social media apps to contact people back home. Not only would giving extra layers of personal information to social media companies potentially put them and their loved ones in danger, but it would also deter people from creating an account, making it much more difficult to get crucial information across.

These are just two examples; there are plenty of other scenarios in which the banning of anonymity could cause unintentional problems.

Laws must not be made based on emotional responses to events, no matter how valid and strong those emotional feelings might be. We must take the time and care needed; there must be objectivity applied.

I am sure that the friends and family of Mr Amess will create a positive, lasting legacy for him in the political sphere, just as Jo Cox’s loved ones have done. It is important, though, to ensure that bad law, however well-intentioned, is not created in his name.

* David Gray is a musician, actor and writer based in Birmingham. He is a a co-director of Keep Streets Live