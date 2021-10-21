Lib Dems oppose new oil drilling site

Ed Davey is quoted extensively in the Independent on the plans to build a new oil drilling site in Surrey at Horse Hill, which is not far from Gatwick Airport.

Surrey County Council’s decision to permit the development will be reviewed in the Court of Appeal next month after challenges by local residents. The Government is expected to defend the decision – just days before COP26.

Ed has written to Alok Sharma, the climate minister:

This new oil field is the equivalent to ministerial colleagues breaking your cricket bat just as you walk out to the crease at Cop26. Your job is to hold China to account for their new oil infrastructure – how can you do that when your government is building its own? As the minister responsible for Cop26, you must put party allegiances aside, and call for the government to oppose this new oil field and immediately call in the planning application.

He is echoed by Zöe Franklin, Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Guildford.

It is the height of hypocrisy for Gov to be hosting #COP26 and telling others to reduce emissions and go green when they are allowing and defending the decision of Surrey’s Conservatives to allow six oil wells to go ahead here in Surrey. https://t.co/aNPXfAMSSz — Zöe Franklin 🔶 (@ZoeFranklinLD) October 20, 2021

Climate activists have been protesting at the site for some time.