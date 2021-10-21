The Voice

Lib Dems oppose new oil drilling site

By | Thu 21st October 2021 - 12:39 pm

Ed Davey is quoted extensively in the Independent on the plans to build a new oil drilling site in Surrey at Horse Hill, which is not far from Gatwick Airport.

Surrey County Council’s decision to permit the development will be reviewed in the Court of Appeal next month after challenges by local residents. The Government is expected to defend the decision – just days before COP26.

Ed has written to Alok Sharma, the climate minister:

This new oil field is the equivalent to ministerial colleagues breaking your cricket bat just as you walk out to the crease at Cop26.

Your job is to hold China to account for their new oil infrastructure – how can you do that when your government is building its own?

As the minister responsible for Cop26, you must put party allegiances aside, and call for the government to oppose this new oil field and immediately call in the planning application.

He is echoed by Zöe Franklin, Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Guildford.

Climate activists have been protesting at the site for some time.

 

 



  • Brad Barrows 21st Oct '21 - 1:40pm

    This is a difficult issue as we know that there will continue to be a need for oil, and products that are derived from oil, for years to come as we await the development and production of alternatives. Not producing our own oil, and importing oil from other countries instead, hardly seems sensible from either an economic or environmental standpoint. That said, opposing an oil project allows the Liberal Democrats to appear to be standing up for the environment.

