Munira Wilson calls for emergency SAGE Meeting

Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson has demanded that the government hold an emergency SAGE meeting to discuss soaring Covid cases.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies has stopped meeting weekly and most recently met on 22 July, 9 September and 14 October.

The call comes as it emerges that government scientists have not met to discuss Covid for weeks and cases are running at nearly 50,000 a day.

Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation yesterday morning called on the government to implement tougher restrictions as UK Covid deaths hit their highest figure since March.

On Tuesday 223 deaths were recorded within 28 days of testing positive for Covid, the highest since 9 March.

Munira said:

Covid cases are surging and millions of vulnerable people are yet to receive their booster jabs, yet ministers are burying their heads in the sand. The Government cannot simply ignore the scientific advice and act as though this pandemic is over. Boris Johnson must call an emergency meeting of SAGE, resume weekly meetings and follow the expert advice provided on how to protect the NHS and keep schools open this winter. We cannot risk a fourth wave because the Prime Minister refuses to learn the lessons from the terrible mistakes throughout this pandemic.

