Lib Dems tell Cressida Dick to resign

I have been a bit worried of late that the Lib Dems, at least in England, have been a bit bland and have been pulling the punches they should have landed.

Well, credit where it’s due. After the utterly disgraceful scenes on Clapham Common tonight, Alistair Carmichael, Luisa Porritt and Ed Davey have written to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to tell her she should resign.

Here is their letter:

Dear Commissioner, The scenes this evening of the policing of the Clapham Common vigil in memory of Sarah Everard are utterly disgraceful and shame the Metropolitan Police. The vigil this evening was a peaceful one brought together in the most horrific of circumstances. Across the country, countless women have told their own painful stories of harassment and abuse. Your officers should have been standing in solidarity with those on Clapham Common tonight not being ordered to disrupt this display of grief and peaceful protest. This was a complete abject tactical and moral failure on the part of the Police. We therefore call on you to consider your leadership of the service and whether you can continue to have the confidence of the millions of women in London that you have a duty to safeguard and protect. Yours sincerely , Ed Davey MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Luisa Porritt, Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London Alistair Carmichael MP, Spokesperson for Home Affairs

​That her force refused to let the vigil go ahead under Covid secure conditions was in any event a bad look, but to do so when one of their own members stands accused of her murder made the optics even worse.

This is the right response from the leadership of this country’s liberal party. We needed to step up and we have done so. And we have not been subtle. I am impressed.

And already this is getting traction in the media – it’s in the lead item on Sky News.

