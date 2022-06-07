Lib Dems to table motion of no confidence in Johnson

Early this afternoon, Lib Dem MPs will table a motion of no confidence in the prime minister Boris Johnson.
Liberal Democrats are tabling a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister so Parliament can finally put an end to this sorry mess.
The lying lawbreaker is barely clinging on.
Every Conservative MP with a shred of decency must back our motion and give Boris Johnson the sack.
— Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) June 7, 2022
Earlier Davey tweeted:
Every Conservative MP who cares about integrity and decency must do the right thing, resign the whip and sit as an independent.
For the sake of our country, this failing Prime Minister cannot be propped up any longer
— Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) June 6, 2022
