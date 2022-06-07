New issue of Liberator out

Liberator 413 can be downloaded here (click on the 413 icon). This is the free June 2022 online-only edition of Liberator and we hope you enjoy reading it.
What’s inside this issue?
Alongside Radical Bulletin, Commentary and the return of Lord Bonkers’ Diary, Liberator 413 includes:
LOADSAMONEY RIDES AGAIN
A get rich quick culture and low expectations of politicians has led to the corruption of public life with ‘partygate’ only the tip of an iceberg, says Nick Winch
GLOBAL BRITAIN OR LITTLE ENGLAND?
The Social Liberal Forum conference on 25 June looks at the UK, the European Union and the relationship with it the Government seeks to avoid, says David Grace
WHERE ARE OUR UKRAINIANS?
Rose Stimson wants to offer shelter to a Ukrainian mother and child but finds the UK government thwarting this despite its rhetoric
SPEAK AS YOU LIKE
In the language question in Ukraine discrimination against Russian speakers is an invented grievance, say Iryna Barlit and Vladyslav Bandrovsky
WHEN THE WHEAT RUNS OUT
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to devastate world wheat supplies bringing starvation to poor countries far from the war, warns Phil Bennion
DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR ON THE DANUBE
Budapest resident Rupert Slade explains why Orban’s ‘illiberal democracy’ won Hungary’s recent election and how this has disturbing parallels in the UK Tories.
HOW MACRON WON AGAIN
French parties are more fluid than their UK counterparts, changing name and shape as they hunt for votes. Marianne Magnin explains
NOT ENOUGH JUST BEING ‘NOT THE TORIES’
Good results in May are no excuse for the Liberal Democrats failing to work out what they stand for as well as oppose, says Roger Hayes
UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE
Scotland’s Liberal Democrats have got good at winning in university, suburban and rural areas but lag elsewhere while the SNP stays inexplicably popular. Nigel Lindsay reports
A GLIMMER IN WALES
May’s elections saw a tentative record for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, says Peter Black
GOD SAVE THE ELECTED HEAD
The next monarch should face a confirmatory vote, says William Tranby
Reviews:
An Accidental Icon. by Norman Scott
Polling Unpacked – The History, Uses and Abuses of Political Opinion Polls, by Mark Pack.
The Avoidable War, by Kevin Rudd
Occult features of Anarchism, by Erica Laglisse
The Drag Explosion, by Linda Simpson.