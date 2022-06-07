New issue of Liberator out

Liberator 413 can be downloaded here (click on the 413 icon). This is the free June 2022 online-only edition of Liberator and we hope you enjoy reading it.

You can sign up here to be emailed each time a new bi-monthly Liberator comes out.

What’s inside this issue?

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Commentary and the return of Lord Bonkers’ Diary, Liberator 413 includes:

LOADSAMONEY RIDES AGAIN

A get rich quick culture and low expectations of politicians has led to the corruption of public life with ‘partygate’ only the tip of an iceberg, says Nick Winch

GLOBAL BRITAIN OR LITTLE ENGLAND?

The Social Liberal Forum conference on 25 June looks at the UK, the European Union and the relationship with it the Government seeks to avoid, says David Grace

WHERE ARE OUR UKRAINIANS?

Rose Stimson wants to offer shelter to a Ukrainian mother and child but finds the UK government thwarting this despite its rhetoric

SPEAK AS YOU LIKE

In the language question in Ukraine discrimination against Russian speakers is an invented grievance, say Iryna Barlit and Vladyslav Bandrovsky

WHEN THE WHEAT RUNS OUT

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to devastate world wheat supplies bringing starvation to poor countries far from the war, warns Phil Bennion

DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR ON THE DANUBE

Budapest resident Rupert Slade explains why Orban’s ‘illiberal democracy’ won Hungary’s recent election and how this has disturbing parallels in the UK Tories.

HOW MACRON WON AGAIN

French parties are more fluid than their UK counterparts, changing name and shape as they hunt for votes. Marianne Magnin explains

NOT ENOUGH JUST BEING ‘NOT THE TORIES’

Good results in May are no excuse for the Liberal Democrats failing to work out what they stand for as well as oppose, says Roger Hayes

UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE

Scotland’s Liberal Democrats have got good at winning in university, suburban and rural areas but lag elsewhere while the SNP stays inexplicably popular. Nigel Lindsay reports

A GLIMMER IN WALES

May’s elections saw a tentative record for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, says Peter Black

GOD SAVE THE ELECTED HEAD

The next monarch should face a confirmatory vote, says William Tranby

Reviews:

An Accidental Icon. by Norman Scott

Polling Unpacked – The History, Uses and Abuses of Political Opinion Polls, by Mark Pack.

The Avoidable War, by Kevin Rudd

Occult features of Anarchism, by Erica Laglisse

The Drag Explosion, by Linda Simpson.