Johnson survives… for now… Liberal Democrats respond

211-148 does not make for a secure mandate, especially given the scale of the payroll vote. But, at least for the time being, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson continues as Prime Minister.

Liberal Democrat Mark Pack probably best sums up the outcome from a Liberal Democrat perspective;

Conservative Party deeply split, PM damaged but limping on and a clutch of quotes heading into opposition leaflets all around the country. Not a bad day for opposition parties. — Mark Pack 🔶 (@markpack) June 6, 2022

Deputy Leader, Daisy Cooper, expresses what many will be thinking;

A whopping 41% of Johnson’s own Conservative MPs don’t want him as PM anymore. He might still be in place – for now – but he is sorely wounded & weakened. #NoConfidenceVote — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) June 6, 2022

Tim Farron makes the point that Boris doesn’t believe in the same rules that the rest of us do;

A person with a sense of shame would see 41% of his colleagues voting against them as a sign that it’s time to leave… but he’s no sense of shame so I reckon Johnson will be encouraged by this and see the result as licence to keep going. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) June 6, 2022

But whilst there is almost certainly political advantage to be had, the country will continue to suffer under his chaotic, dishonest leadership. Anyone who believes in good governance will despair that 211 Conservative MPs have no qualms over backing a man who has torn apart the rules that enable our democracy to operate freely.