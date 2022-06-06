Mark Valladares

Johnson survives… for now… Liberal Democrats respond

By | Mon 6th June 2022 - 9:17 pm

211-148 does not make for a secure mandate, especially given the scale of the payroll vote. But, at least for the time being, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson continues as Prime Minister.

Liberal Democrat Mark Pack probably best sums up the outcome from a Liberal Democrat perspective;

Deputy Leader, Daisy Cooper, expresses what many will be thinking;

Tim Farron makes the point that Boris doesn’t believe in the same rules that the rest of us do;

But whilst there is almost certainly political advantage to be had, the country will continue to suffer under his chaotic, dishonest leadership. Anyone who believes in good governance will despair that 211 Conservative MPs have no qualms over backing a man who has torn apart the rules that enable our democracy to operate freely.

