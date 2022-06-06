A great jubilee but what is the future of the monarchy?

As people return to work after a long bank holiday weekend and business in the Commons and Lords resumes, the difficult question must be asked, what is the future of the monarchy? Although the Queen’s popularity remains strong, the same cannot be said of her successor Prince Charles, especially amongst young people.

Compared to his mother and his son, Charles these days seems dated. It is hard to imagine him doing a sketch with Daniel Craig or Paddington Bear. Despite this, half of people expect him to a good job as monarch, though 75% think Prince William will do a good job.

There is no national mood to abolish the monarchy. But whether the monarch should remain the head of state is a more open question. Especially as Prince Charles has a track record of lobby ministers for his people obsessions. Should we move to a presidential system?

The Queen’s popularity remains undiminished. The Queen has an overall approval rate of 69% (Conservatives 93%; Labour 58%; Lib Dem 75%). She is more popular among women than men, among older people than younger people and more popular in the south than in Scotland. (YouGov survey in mid-May. Popularity calculated by subtracting all negative opinions from all positive opinions.)

The popularity of the next in line for the throne, 74 year-old Prince Charles, is no match for the Queen. His overall approval rating is just 19% (C: 45%; L: 8%; LD: 33%). He is more popular with the over-65s (46%) and unpopular with the under 25s (-27%). His wife, Camilla is even less popular.

Second in line to throne, Prince William fares better with an approval rating of 59% (C: 86%; L: 44%; LD: 61%). He is more popular with the under 25s with an approval of 25%. His wife Catherine enjoys similar ratings.

A recent survey by Ipsos showed that half of people think Prince Charles will do a good job as monarch, one fifth disagree. That’s not a match on Prince William (74% good job; 7% bad job).

It is reported that Prince Charles is considering shrinking the monarchy by cutting the number of official senior royals after the Queen dies. Whether he cuts down the soap-opera of minor royals we must wait and see. Some in the media see the Queen’s balcony yesterday with just the heirs to the throne as a message that the future is a reduced monarchy.

As we saw over the weekend, a major role of the monarchy is pomp, circumstance and partying (as well as having tea with a stuffed bear). The other role of the monarch is titular, signing all government legislation including orders to prorogue parliament and delivering the Speech outlining the government’s agenda whether they agree with what the government is delivering or not.

The Queen has always been discreet about her discussions she has with prime ministers. After a 10-year legal battle, the Guardian uncovered memos showing that Prince Charles made direct and persistent policy demands to Tony Blair and his ministers. It has previously been said that he will continue such “heartfelt interventions” as king. That is dangerous territory for the unelected monarchy. The government changed the law to ensure communications between the monarch and the government are secret.

The question we face now, and I suspect will be sharper in people’s minds after Prince Charles reign, is why don’t we have a fully functional head of state like other countries? The monarchy could withdraw to ceremonial and charitable duties. An elected head of state, a president, could take responsibility for the legislative roles currently taken on by the monarch.

But presidents are unlikely to be satisfied with such limited responsibilities and they will want real power. That would require a rewiring of our democratic system. Including sorting out the House of Lords.

A presidential system would introduce a check on the powers and decisions of the prime minister, and that could only be a good thing. But folk hero President Zelensky aside, there are not many good role models for a president. Obama yes. Trump no. President Blair? President Johnson?

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.