Universal Credit – reform, repeal or revolution?

I ought to start off with what might be described as a confession. I rather welcomed the concept of Universal Credit when it was first mooted – the notion that you might combine a number of different benefits, with different application processes and eligibility criteria, into one benefit, struck me as a bit of a no-brainer. I am, after all, a bureaucrat. And, from a user perspective, simplifying what was necessary to establish a claim could only help more people to get the support that they were due.

But what happened next was the inevitable result of deliberate underfunding and a failure to ensure that the systems were in place and fully tested before being rolled out. What followed was a slowly unfolding nightmare for everyone involved but mostly for those who needed a working system most, the claimants. Higher taper levels for earned income destroyed the incentive to seek work, maladministration and a punitive sanctions system meant that claimants suffered from a complete lack of support when they were at their most vulnerable. And sadly, little has changed. The temporary £20 per week increase during the pandemic made a sizeable difference to many, but reversion to the previously existing arrangements, combined with the surge in inflation and energy costs, has thrown hundreds of thousands of households into crisis.

So, what is to be done? Can you fix the Universal Credit system, or should it just be burned to the ground and a new start made?

I would argue that any major overhaul would just cause the administration of our welfare system to collapse altogether. It might be said that the Department for Work and Pensions is, like the Home Office, blighted by a process-bound culture of mean-spiritedness, and the anecdotal evidence is damning in that sense. But an organisation with low morale and poor resourcing would struggle to handle what it currently does, let alone a whole new system.

Instead, I would turn to the original, rather more lofty, aims of Universal Credit, initially focusing on five aspects;

1. Reduce child poverty – abolish the two child limit. It might be morally acceptable to some Conservatives to “punish” those who have more than two children without the means to support them, but children don’t make that choice, and punishing them is immoral. 2. Make work more attractive – we need more people to come back into the workforce, but it has to be worth it, and reducing the taper rate to 55% last year was a start. I’d take it further though, increasing the Work Allowance to a level nearer the Income Tax Personal Allowance and/or reducing the taper rate to 50%. 3. Introduce a fairer sanction system – whilst there will always be those who try to cheat the system, there are too many claimants who, through no fault of their own are punished for failures beyond their ability to influence. If a system is intended to help people, it shouldn’t punish them. 4. Bridge the crisis gap – if you’re lucky enough to have savings, you might be able to handle a five week gap before payments start to come through. But we know that household financial resilience hasn’t been good for some time, and is worse now. Enable people to have their entitlement assessed quickly, within a week, preferably, and then the issue of repayment of initial DWP loans will be mitigated. 5. Accept the new economy – the Universal Credit system doesn’t really reflect the reality of those in self-employment or in the gig economy, where income isn’t even across a year. Whilst Real Time Information allows variable hours working within HMRC’s PAYE system to be reflected, enabling the self-employed to report income more frequently would enable Universal Credit payments to reflect seasonal or cyclical variations.

I suspect that my proposals aren’t complete, and am almost certain that they don’t represent a “solution”. But sometimes, government isn’t about just change, it’s about managing what exists more effectively. These proposals would not require radical changes in the management of the underlying systems but would move it back towards what many hoped it would achieve at its introduction. They would certainly address some of the concerns of Professor Philip Alston in his 2019 report on extreme poverty and human rights in the United Kingdom.

