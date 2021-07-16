Lib Dems win Telford & Wrekin Lawley by-election by one vote

The Liberal Democrats are celebrating a close win in the Lawley and Overdale Parish Council by-election.

Lib Dem Catherine Salter took 140 votes, to the Conservative’s 139, with Labour trailing a distant third on 69 votes. The independent candidate came fourth with 38 votes.

The focus of Cllr Salter’s campaign was engaging with and listening to local residents’ concerns about speeding, lack of public transport and poor finishing of new estates by developers.

Catherine Salter and Greg Spruce

“The message we got on the doorsteps was that people feel taken for granted here,” said Cllr Salter. “I am so grateful for the trust Lawley has put in me. Having listened to residents, I am now in a position to act on their concerns.”

Local party officials reflected on benefiting from discontent with the Conservatives in a similar fashion to the surprise Lib Dem victory in the recent Chesham and Amersham parliamentary by-election.

“People feel let down by the Tories and Labour here and we did benefit from that,” highlighted Telford Lib Dem Vice-Chair Greg Spruce. “In places like Lawley, it is now Lib Dem or Conservative – Labour are in a distant third. I hope the message people take from this election is that we can win in Telford, and if local people want a hard-working Lib Dem councillor, they just need to vote for one.”

The full results of the by-election were:

Liberal Democrats – 140

Conservatives – 139

Labour – 69

Independent – 38

Official notices regarding the election may be found at: Notices and results – Telford & Wrekin Council

* Greg Spruce is Press Officer Telford and Wrekin Liberal Democrats