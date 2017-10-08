Lib Link: Nick Clegg – You can stop Brexit by joining the Labour party – or even the Tories

…if you are already a Labour-inclined voter who believes that Brexit is the most important issue facing our country, join the Labour party and relentlessly make your voice heard. Visit your MP once a month. Go to local party meetings. Attend conference and table motions. Write to Jeremy Corbyn. After all, when he was elected as Labour leader his promise was to ‘listen to everyone’, because ‘leadership is about listening’. Or, if you are a Conservative-inclined voter who believes that Brexit is the most important issue facing our country, you could take a deep breath and join the Conservative party. It has only around 150,000, overwhelmingly elderly, members, who mostly back a hard form of Brexit. These are the people that Tory MPs must answer to, but if just one in 100 Remain voters were to join the Conservative party they would outnumber the current membership. A new army of anti-Brexit members could pressure MPs, move to deselect the most Eurosceptic among them and even vote in a leadership contest. When Jacob Rees-Mogg is a frontrunner among the current membership, perhaps it is time to tip the balance.