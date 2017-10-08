Lib Link: Nick Clegg – You can stop Brexit by joining the Labour party – or even the Tories

Embed from Getty Images
Writing in the Observer, Nick Clegg argues that the pro-Brexit agenda is being pushed by a moneyed elite, at the disadvantage of “the little people” they pretend to support. He goes on to say:
…if you are already a Labour-inclined voter who believes that Brexit is the most important issue facing our country, join the Labour party and relentlessly make your voice heard. Visit your MP once a month. Go to local party meetings. Attend conference and table motions. Write to Jeremy Corbyn. After all, when he was elected as Labour leader his promise was to ‘listen to everyone’, because ‘leadership is about listening’. Or, if you are a Conservative-inclined voter who believes that Brexit is the most important issue facing our country, you could take a deep breath and join the Conservative party. It has only around 150,000, overwhelmingly elderly, members, who mostly back a hard form of Brexit. These are the people that Tory MPs must answer to, but if just one in 100 Remain voters were to join the Conservative party they would outnumber the current membership. A new army of anti-Brexit members could pressure MPs, move to deselect the most Eurosceptic among them and even vote in a leadership contest. When Jacob Rees-Mogg is a frontrunner among the current membership, perhaps it is time to tip the balance.
You can read the full article here.
The recent and immediate reaction to this in his book makes the reappearance as a Guardian article means another torrent of “clegg should be expelled !”
He shouldn,t. He should be criticised , argued with , told he has the political and electoral antenna of an academic whose specialist subject is “the EU and all its works other than its political and electoral impact !”
We really do need new people to emerge, and that means, those who have not had a platform, not just those who have and have not made the impact they should have.
Disrespectful for Nick to be repeating this join Labour or the Tories stuff after he probably knew it has already disappointed people in the party this week.
Eddie, The contractual obligations probably mean the article was in the paper in planned stage prior to the release of this story, but, he could have changed it to update it to say what he should have said, ie “join the Liberal Democrats !”
As one who thinks one of the reasons we as a p[arty are on no better than two years ago in polls is because of having the same faces say the same things on the same wretched issue, and barely any other proper coverage, I could say the Clegg story is a yawn.
It is more. It is indicative that the Remainer obsessed are as obsessed as the Brexiteer obsessed.
Time to be obsessed with the very manifold other reasons to be indignant and want to improve this country and , this world.
Not the most helpful thing Mr Clegg has done.
To repeat, qua Clem Attlee, : “A period of silence from Mr Clegg would be welcome.”
In the world of raw politics knowledge and experience are rarely substitutes for judgement. Most Lib Dems at the coal face could have worked out how this would have been reported – starting with Andrew Marr this morning.