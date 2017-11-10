Stephen Tall

LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for October

By | Fri 10th November 2017 - 5:30 pm

Our third update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Elliott Mears, our Manager of the Month for October.

His team, Hart Broken Bilic, scored an impressive 183 points, just edging out Graham Bates’ Viennafoxes and Ross Pepper’s The Pepperpots, each with 182.

It’s an international break this week, so you have til 18 November to select your teams to start closing (or, in Sam Kay’s case – see below – extending) the gap.

Here’s the first full league table:

There are 200+ players in total and you can still join the league by clicking here and using this code: 926270-223363.

* Stephen was Editor (and Co-Editor) of Liberal Democrat Voice from 2007 to 2015, and writes at The Collected Stephen Tall.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Fantasy Football.
