Liberal democracy needs to define and understand its enemies

A natural question arising from images of American police killing and attacking civilians is, “How on earth can this be happening? What has happened to liberal democracy?”

The answer is that, in too many places, the liberal democratic system is thought to have failed the people it claims to be serving. Authoritarian and populist governments, on the other hand, are being re-elected and seem to respond to more voters’ needs, both practically and emotionally.

Those authoritarian and populist governments are taking up—and taking aim at—issues close to liberal democratic hearts, including immigration, globalization, climate change and LGBT rights. But these governments come to office through the ballot box, often with large majorities such as Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Boris Johnson here.

Dismissing populist values outright will not do the business electorally. Instead, Liberal Democrats need to show that they understand and are engaging with voters concerns..

To achieve we have to raise issues that may appear deeply hostile to conventional Liberal Democrat thinking.

For example, what exactly does the Party constitution mean when it declares ‘no-one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity, set against the view that immigration causes poverty within the host country?

Or, is it ‘free fair and open’ to view Christians as anti-liberal for their religious beliefs on adultery and gay sex. If so, should those upholding this strain of Christianity be members of the Party?

Such issues must be tackled if we are forge a liberal counter-narrative that carries the confidence and clarity to change thinking within a populist-minded electorate.

There is a similar need to develop a coherent party view on authoritarianism.

Leading the authoritarian charge is China, a one-party state with more than a million of its citizens locked in camps simply because they are Muslim Yet anyone casting an eye around their household will see how stripped it might become without all the products linked to a Chinese supply chain.

Therefore, is China really our partner in a ‘golden era’ of friendship as our government once told us, or is it a repressive dictatorship that may soon be a hot war enemy?

It can’t be both, so could we have a Liberal Democrat decision of what China is as a nation and a society?

The Party has a new president and will soon have a new leader. It has superb community networking. What it lacks is a headline stripped from the current political environment of what it stands for.

So, what has happened to liberal democracy?

Liberal Democrats need to answer the question, acknowledge its legitimacy and work out how to win back lost ground.

* Humphrey Hawksley is an author and journalist, specializing in international affairs, and on the executive of the Hammersmith and Fulham Party