Liberal Democrat Branding and Relevance

Mark Pack recently addressed Hounslow Liberal Democrats on his views concerning growing party support. During his talk he focused on branding and relevance

Listening to Mark I was reminded of the work of Michael Porter and his approach to strategy development. Porter in the 1980s determined that there are only three possible strategies that any commercial organisation can adopt – Low cost, differentiation or focus (market niche). Within a focus strategy, a low-cost or differentiation approach can be adopted.

According to Porter, what is fatal for any organisation is to get stuck in the middle. Essentially, organisations must seek cost leadership or they seek to be differentiated – they cannot seek both successfully

In considering Political Parties – mainstream national parties can compete in the centre ground for a broad swathe of voters. They do so by offering a broadly similar suite of policies slanted somewhat towards their core voter base, as perhaps all the mainstream parties have done in recent decades.

The alternative strategy of differentiation requires being associated with a particular focus or representation of a sufficiently wide segment of the electorate.

The conservatives are associated with maintenance of the status quo, playing it safe with lower taxes, spending and borrowing and a focus on the interests of big business and finance (Capital).

Labour aims to represent the many with a focus on workers’ rights, higher spending, taxes and borrowing and be the party of the unions and the working classes (Labour)

Liberal Democrats have a rich heritage. The party’s principles are universal in nature and stand the test of time. However, the neutral political stance of the party has too often brought the Liberal Democrats into a bland space. Fighting for the middle ground, with only somewhat differentiated policies can appear to lack relevance.

We need to be able to reposition ourselves as a party that seeks radical change in overturning the duopoly of Conservatives and Labour that has brought about such disillusionment in British Politics. There is a need to be associated with change in voters’ minds with a positive stance on borrowing for investment to transform our economy; social justice and fair taxes. Becoming the party of small and medium-sized enterprises with a focus on the third essential factor of production ignored by both Conservatives and Labour – Land.

The principle policies required in delivering this change would be Land Value Capture (based on reform of the 1961 Land Compensation Act) that would form the basis of housing policy, coupled with fair taxation of rent-seeking activity as the basis of an economic reform program to address inequality and public service provision.

This would see us clearly differentiating ourselves from Conservatives and Labour and avoid falling into Porter’s trap of getting stuck in the middle.

Next month will see local elections nationwide and potentially EU elections where new challenger parties will enter the fray. It is clearly important that the party is able to seize the opportunity to regain momentum and deliver a unified message based on conviction politics for a post-Brexit UK (in or out of the EU).

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth