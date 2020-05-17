Caron Lindsay

Liberal Democrats mark IDAHOBIT

By | Sun 17th May 2020 - 6:55 pm

Today is the annual International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

During lockdown, many LGBT people will be stuck at home with families that don’t accept who they are.

Imagine what that does to your mental health. If you know a young person in these circumstances, reach out to them today, and every day.

And if you leave home because of it, it can be very difficult to get help. Rejection on this basis is not classed as domestic abuse.

I was moved by these stories on the BBC website. Lucy talks about her family not accepting her transgender identity while Matt was thrown out of home by parents who rejected him for being gay.

Layla Moran talks about this is as Honorary President of LGBT+ Lib Dems:

Over on the Lib Dem website, Christine Jardine writes that we need to be aware of these sorts of experiences:

As Liberals we should be aware of the danger of assuming that everybody feels equally respected and protected in the current crisis. These past two months have posed problems for us all that we never thought we would have to face, and demanded strength we did not know that we had.

But we are not there yet.

In striving to reach that moment we would do well to remember the words of US politician Daniel Patrick Moynihan:

“The central conservative truth is that it is culture, not politics, that determines the success of a society.
The central liberal truth is that politics can change a culture and save it from itself.”

That is the task we must set ourselves.

Former MEP, now Chair of the Lib Dems Federal People Development Committee tweeted:

And our sister parties in Europe are taking this seriously too. They are having webinar tomorrow:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 17th May - 6:44pm
    Peter Martin, this is Shelter's report 'Grounds for Change' https://england.shelter.org.uk/__data/assets/pdf_file/0010/1779418/Grounds_For_Change.pdf As the introduction notes: "Land is central to building homes. Whether we build social homes,...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 17th May - 6:36pm
    marcstevens 16th May '20 - 7:26pm She is also the greenest.
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 17th May - 6:22pm
    Conclusions: Page 717 Tom Paine had written on a drumhead by a camp fire in 1776 "Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered.
  • User AvatarJenny Barnes 17th May - 6:02pm
    Every car today is a space hog.
  • User AvatarJenny Barnes 17th May - 5:58pm
    I turned my phone off because the app sucks my battery down in4 hours....
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 17th May - 5:53pm
    Sue Sutherland, the UK ranks around 27th in the world in terms of GDP per capita (measured in terms of purchasing power parity) - a...