Liberal Democrats must lead in a new vision for Europe

Jo Johnson’s resignation underlines yet again the disaster that is Brexit.
But the repeated call for a second referendum puts a high level of responsibility on the Remain camp to flesh out details and consequences.
The Liberal Democrats, as the only party campaigning unequivocally for Britain’s membership of the European Union, must take a lead.
A second referendum would mark only the beginning of a momentum which must look far beyond the headlines and slogans of 2018.
Let us speculate, therefore, that there is a second vote and we win.
Then what?
Could Remain celebrations really light up Britain’s streets with political leaders mouthing off sound bites about healing divisions and the rest, while half the country feels cheated.
How can anyone think that will work?
Can a new government really tear up Article 50 and, tail between its legs, keep Britain in the European Union as if nothing has happened?
That will not do the business either.
There is one way out. But to take it on board we must accept that Brexit is symptomatic of a wider challenge. It accompanies an overall questioning of the European Project seen through the rise of the populist right, increased separatist demands and rebellion among the east and central European countries.
Brexit is the strand which has been put to the vote and the EU lost.
Any forward-looking institution would have reacted by looking publicly into what had gone wrong and how problems should be addressed. It would have allowed a formal debate on reform, ensuring that the discussion would be in the arc of our lives, just as the Brexit debate now is.
What is this region? What are our values? What do the four principles want to achieve? How can the EU be made more democratic? How to tackle corruption. Etc.
This has not happened, at least not in a way that has crossed my Twitter feed. Whether from Johnson, Merkel, Macron or Juncker, all we have had are isolated ideas. There is no formal structure through which we can feel involved.
It is here that Liberal Democrats must take a lead by designing a European vision that is accessible and those skeptical of the EU can begin to accept. It would include abig vision regional picture together with detail of the type of reform needed.
There needs, for example, to be full discussion on shutting down the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. Why do MEPs and staff shuttle between Brussels and Strasbourg costing tax-payers tens of millions a year.
Euro-aficionados say the French would never allow it. Fine, let France argue its case. Let others argue theirs.
Second, give the European parliament more power by, say, allowing it to introduce legislation.
I will be told that won’t work: Even suggesting it shows the little I know about how the EU operates. My critics may be right, but that would be my own ignorance together with tens of millions of others.
Why is it so difficult to grasp how this regional democratic institution operates? Why not make it easier?
The Liberal Democrats are best placed to explain and sell the next stage of the European Project.
I would love nothing more than to go into a second referendum with every voter holding a bright yellow primer knowing that there is one political party that has done the hard, detailed work and has the ambition to pull Britain out of the mess into which the Tories and Labour have dragged her.
* Humphrey Hawksley is an author and journalist, specializing in international affairs, and on the executive of the Hammersmith and Fulham Party
It seems likely we would also need to be able to sell loss of the rebate in exchange for reforms like Strasbourg. We need to be well prepared to sell that possibility.
The EU Parliament can propose legislation:
Obviously there are checks and balances. In particular any proposal has to be consistent with other legislation, but the process is open and any rejection of a proposal would require an open explanation; certainly not rejected on a whim.
This power has to be considered alongside the ability for EU citizens to present a petition to the parliament.
The real problem is that the Europhobes might want to complain about democracy in the EU, but enhancing democratic structures is the very last thing they want.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we should be standing on a platform of remain AND reform.
Avoid the backlash of going against the EU ref result by arguing for real change beneficial to UK residents.
…………………………Can a new government really tear up Article 50 and, tail between its legs, keep Britain in the European Union as if nothing has happened?………….
That, in a nutshell, is the reason for continuing with the madness that is ‘Brexit’.
These pages have a history of accepting that many who voted ‘out’ now see that ‘out’ is not a sensible option; why use such emotive words (“tail between its legs”) to describe such a change?
Today’s politicians have a ‘built in switch’ that prevents the words, “Sorry, events have shown that we got it wrong”, being spoken.
Theresa May’s pre-referendum predictions have proved correct and yet she still pretends that her ‘disasters’ won’t happen????????????????????
Yes, Joe Johnson’s resignation has significance with regard to the turmoil inside the Tory Party. But what I regard as of more significance is Keir Starmer’s comments yesterday ‘that Brexit can be stopped’.
“Labour shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer: Brexit can be stopped”. Evening Standard-12 Nov 2018,
“Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer stepped in to “clear up” Labour’s policy on quitting the EU”.
Jeremy Corbyn might be doing the broad brush stuff, but Keir Starmer is a powerful, competent intelligent force behind the scenes……………….. and may well lead his party at some future date….. maybe much sooner than some people think.
When Humphrey Hawksley says, “The Liberal Democrats are best placed to explain and sell the next stage of the European Project.” he is…. in ‘Yes, Prime Minister’ terms…… being ‘courageous’ and ‘ambitious’.
A ‘new vision for Europe’, led by the Liberal Democrat’s? Now, that would be a fine thing, Mr Hawksley. I don’t have a ‘twitter feed’, nor a Facebook page. I just have LDV. So I can’t vouch for your assertion that none of the current crop of leaders or wannabe leaders have a vision.
Let’s go back a few years. We’ve just commemorated the end of WW1. The Kaiser had a vision for Europe as did Hitler a few years later. Both involved the domination of the Fatherland. Messrs Monet and Schumann had a vision for Europe, largely influenced by the events caused by the other two gentlemen. More recently, even Nick Clegg had a vision of Europe in ten years’ time. It was “more or less the same”, as he infamously said when asked in the Farage debates in the run up to the 2016 Referendum.
The cynic might argue that, what the Kaiser and Adolf failed to do militarily, post war West Germany and, after 1992, Germany, has achieved in a more legitimate economic fashion. The status quo in Europe suits the big players. However, for the rest it’s hard going.
I hate this business about wanting ‘to lead’. With the party still struggling to find traction and appearing to some to be a ‘one trick pony’, the Lib Dems don’t seem to have had much luck so far. If any ‘vision’ is going to gain support it has got to be underwritten by honesty. That means acknowledging that Europe has always been and, because of language, traditions and culture, always will be a collection of nation states. You can move the borders around a bit if you want, although not in the case of the U.K. unless you mean the Irish border. However, you are still left with an atavistic loyalty to heritage, which no European superstate can eradicate. And what’s really wrong with pride in your country? Patriotism has its place, despite what Oscar Wilde once said.
I, like many others still around, voted to stay in the ‘Common Market’ back in 1975. That’s what we wanted. I reckon that that’s what most of the citizens of the other 27 EU member states want deep down as well. So, in the immortal words of Sir John Major, let’s go ‘back to basics’!
@David Raw
My understanding is that Labour policy is for a “jobs first” Brexit – it is not exactly clear what that is – but a Brexit that meets their six tests. IF (say tomorrow!!!) we were to have a General Election and Labour were to gain power – they would NOT be trying to stop Brexit they would be negotiating a Brexit that met their requirements – not having a People’s Vote referendum.
So yes Brexit can be stopped but NOT by a Labour Government.
@ Michael 1 You should play closer attention to detail, Michael, instead of letting your prejudices get in the way of your powers of observation and undertanding.
“Keir Starmer: second Brexit vote could contain remain option “, The Guardian.
24 September, 2018,
I hope our leaders are reading this and thinking ahead. If we get a peoples vote we must put a positive view of the EU and identify the changes we will fight for if we stay in the EU. Two are obvious, and were agreed by ALDE in Madrid, stop the parliament meeting in two places and reform of the CAP. There are other areas where reform is required. I hope our leaders are working on a positive reform programme to put forward and not just relying on sound bites against May and Corbyn.
One of the best articles I have read from a EU Remain perspective for ages.
At the moment the Lib Dem position appears to be defence of the status quo in the European Union which is not appealing at all to eurosceptics.
The fact that EU institutions are seen as undemocratic is a big issue for liberal leavers like me.
I would be really pleased to see a more rounded and detailed Lib Dem policy on what a reformed EU might look like.
@David Raw
Well I concede that understanding Labour policy is a bit of a challenge to put it mildly 🙂 !
But my understanding of their position is
1. Support a Brexit agreement negotiated by the Government that meets their six tests
2. If the Government’s Brexit agreement is defeated then they want a General Election
3. Aim to get a Labour Government at such a General Election which would then negotiate their Brexit.
4. If the Government’s Brexit agreement is voted down and there is NOT a general election than all possible options are on the table including a people’s vote. It is not ruled IN but not ruled OUT.
Although you don’t provide a direct link – I think the Guardian article at https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/sep/24/keir-starmer-labour-does-not-rule-out-remaining-in-eu supports my understanding
But happy for Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn to pop round if I have misunderstood! Or failing that for someone to explain where I have got their steps wrong!
David Warren:
Could you explain in what ways you consider that EU institutions are ‘undemocratic’? Or is it simply that UK media projects an assumption that they are ‘undemocratic’?
My impression that the workings of EU institutions is much more transparent and open to democracy than the workings of the UK civil service.
Many of the problems of Brexit and of this government in particular are a product of fundamental ignorance of the EU and how it can work. It is no good advocating ‘reform’ (often unspecified) from a position of ignorance.
The word ‘reform’ really is not very useful; in fact the history of the EU has been a process of continual reform, so this is not likely to stop, though treaty change has become more difficult. Every time people say ‘reform’, they need to specify what.
@ Michael 1 I’m sure J.C. would supply you with a jar of deepest red jam from his revolutionary allotment if he did …….. Whether he’ll wear sandals to go with his beard – as a good Lib Dem should – I’ve no way of knowing !!
Some of us have argued for some time just going back to a status quo position was untenable and unlikely to garner support from the public like many respondents here i think we should argue as many are already doing in the for a refreshed and reformed EU more engaged with its citizens and more accountable for its decision making perhaps by removing layers of the commission and with much more subsidiarity for member states .
No, no no.
Right now the feeling in the rest of The EU is that The UK are messing them about & have no idea what we want. The sympathetic ones think Britain is having a breakdown & the unsympathetic just wish we would go away.
We have lost any right to criticise EU institutions for Years to come.
If we succeed in stopping Brexit then a “Period of silence” from the UK would be appreciated & also the best hope of being listened to later.