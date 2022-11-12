Liberal Democrats pay tribute to Lib Dem peer Nigel Jones

We are sad to learn that Lib Dem Peer and former MP for Cheltenham Nigel Jones died on Monday during heart surgery.
The BBC reports:
During his parliamentary career, he served as the Liberal Democrat spokesman on housing and local government, and later as spokesman for science and technology.
He also served in the Select Committee on Standards and Privileges.
The body was set up by John Major in 1994 after a number of scandals rocked his government, that came to be known as the “sleaze-busters”.
Lord Jones of Cheltenham passed away on 7 November during heart surgery. He is survived by his wife Katy, son Sam and twin daughters Lucy and Amy.
Liberal Democrats have paid tribute to Nigel:
He will be remembered by us for his kindness and thoughtfulness, and his dry sense of humour. He will be greatly missed. 2/2
— Lib Dem Lords (@LibDemLords) November 11, 2022
Such a sad loss. A really good & decent person. Nigel Jones served for over 30 years as MP & Peer, & survived a sword attack by a constituent in 2000. – Lib Dem peer Lord Jones of Cheltenham dies aged 74. https://t.co/YpGdD25kXT
— Meral Hussein-Ece (@meralhece) November 11, 2022
Very sorry to hear that Lord Nigel Jones has passed away. A wonderful MP for Cheltenham, his loss will be felt hard by the community in Cheltenham and the Lib Dems. https://t.co/bZ7KtS9DDs
— Joe Harris (@joeharrispark) November 11, 2022
Two of my heroes died today. Very different men and both irreplaceable. @rabnoakes, king of trad, first seen (by me) in the early 70s. And the gentle, lovely liberal, Nigel Jones. So sad….
— Sheila Ritchie 🔶 (@europesheila) November 11, 2022
We will have a fuller obituary at a later date.
We send our love and sympathy to Nigel’s family.