Liberal England died a century ago and we still haven’t learned anything

I have a strong interest in political history and in liberalism. Despite that, I am ashamed to say that I have only just read George Dangerfield’s seminal The Strange Death of Liberal England for the first time.

However, I am also glad that I waited so long, because the parallels between the situation in which the great Liberal Party found itself in 1914 and the situation into which liberals have got ourselves today are striking. Many of the tragic mistakes made by the Liberal leaders in the pre-war years have been repeated, with the lessons the Conservative Party taught the country about itself during the great People’s Budget and Home Rule crises either forgotten or ignored.

Yet again, the Conservatives have set the terms and we liberals have failed to grasp how and why things have changed around us. Dangerfield describes the pre-war Liberal government as “dying with extreme reluctance and considerable skill” – and if today’s liberals continue to fail to learn the lessons set out clearly in his book, that is the fate that awaits our movement as it drifts aimlessly and with no obvious purpose through these post-Brexit, post-liberal settlement times.

I am no Marxist, but there is truth in the notion that history repeats itself, first as tragedy and then as farce. It was a tragedy that Asquith, with his Victorian notions of fair play and gentlemanliness, singularly failed to either anticipate or to respond effectively to the Conservatives’ evidently unfair and ungentlemanly attempts to wreck the People’s Budget.

The irony of the Liberals talking radically while remaining unflinchingly committed to a parliamentary solution, while the Conservatives made appeals to the sanctity of the constitution while making every effort to destroy it, should not be lost to modern liberals. We spent the May and Johnson eras patting ourselves on the back for each parliamentary defeat, only for Johnson to simply close Parliament down; we congratulated ourselves for playing by the parliamentary rules, only for Johnson to simply rewrite them by repealing the Fixed Term Parliaments Act and secure an eighty seat majority (while ensuring the liberal, anti-hard Brexit Conservatives who had stood up to him inside the Commons chamber were booted out of politics forever). Liberals stood for the status quo and for institutional stability while the Conservatives made the radical case for change, and when that happens, the Conservatives usually win (see also: Thatcher).

There are echoes of the Brexit campaign and its aftermath in the Conservative response to the Irish Home Rule crisis, too. Again, those on the Liberal side of the argument – the Irish Party leader John Redmond, David Lloyd George, Winston Churchill and the rest – spoke in radical terms of Irish freedom from England while expecting the parliamentary system to deliver it, at the same time as the Conservative Edward Carson was overseeing the creation of a citizens’ militia and the formation of a provisional government in Ulster should there be any attempt to include that province within an independent Irish state. As a result, Home Rule was weakened and eventually destroyed, with six of the nine counties of Ulster immediately contracting out of the Irish Free State that eventually came into being.

The Conservatives, to be sure, did not run any guns to the Brexit-voting towns of Blyth and Boston in 2016 – but the Brexiteers did seize the opportunity to win what they wanted outside of the Commons chamber, and to wrap inside the Union Flag a naked desire to secure Conservative political hegemony. The jingoistic card has always been the strongest in the Conservative deck, which is why they continue to play it to this day. And to this day, liberals in all parties and none continue to assume that an appeal to (let’s be honest here) safe, comfortable, middle-class values will be enough to right the ship of state and steer it away from dangerous, populist waters, regardless of the evidence in front of their own eyes.

Too many Liberal Democrats also continue to assume that offering ‘just enough’ to the struggling and the just about managing will be all the inducement needed to vote for our party, never mind that there is a socialist Labour Party to our left offering them more. Liberals tied themselves in knots pre-war on social questions (with a living wage witheringly characterised by Dangerfield as being thought “a frightful impairment of freedom”), and assumed that a taste of socialism would be enough to slake the thirst of the working classes for material betterment. Needless to say, it didn’t, and within a decade Labour had decisively supplanted the Liberals as the primary party of the left (that is to say, the primary anti-Conservative party). A century later, and Liberal Democrats still congratulate themselves on ‘their’ achievements in setting up old age pensions and the National Health Service, which is rather like a Newcastle United fan such as me pointing to our most recent league title win of 1927 as evidence of… well, anything at all.

Dangerfield describes liberalism as not just a political philosophy, but as “a profoundly conscience-stricken state of mind”, and I agree – indeed, I have previously written on this theme on this blog. A century on, and liberals still have not woken up to the fact that the rules of the game only matter for as long as everyone on the field agrees to play by them. If we don’t wake up soon, at some point the life support machine will be switched off. There are no prizes in politics for parties or movements which die honourable deaths. Just ask Mr Asquith.

