Liberator 410 hits the newsstands

By | Mon 8th November 2021 - 4:10 pm

Liberator 410 can be downloaded here. This is the November 2021 online-only edition of Liberator and we hope you enjoy reading it.

What’s inside this issue?

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Commentary, Letters, and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, Liberator 410 includes:

China goes fox hunting

Pressure from the Chinese Communist party to suit down criticism – even in the west – is the greatest threat we face, says Ed Lucas

Priti vacant

The arrival of Afghan refugees exposes Home Office incompetence and Rebecca Tinsley is among those picking up the pieces of western flight from Afghanistan.

JOHNSON PUTS THE CLOCK BACK 60 YEARS

Committing to rejoining the single market would be popular among those whose votes the Lib Dems seek, so why is the party being so timid and boring about it, asks David Grace.

MIGRATING FROM CLIMATE DISASTERS

Liberal International has set out ways to respond to a wave of migration that can be expected from countries affected by climate-related disasters. Imad Ahmad reports.

A MOTION FOR NOBODY

The Liberal Democrats’ new motion on Israel and Palestine is more about keeping the peace in the party than in the Middle East, says Guy Burton.

STICK A TAIL ON A DONKEY

The new Lib Dem policy on English regional government uses arbitrary boundaries and indirect elections. What could possibly go wrong, asks Mark Smulian.

TO BE A PILGRIM

Lloyd George’s museum in his home village is under threat. Gareth Epps reports on ways to help save it.

CLUTTERING LETTERBOXES

What’s the point of Lib Dem election leaflets that say nothing about what the party wants to do, wonders Peter Wrigley as he sifts through the mound from Batley & Spen.

Reviews including:

  • The Rise of China: Fresh Insights and Observations – a Collection of Essays. by the Paddy Ashdown Forum
  • What does Jeremy think? Jeremy Heywood and the making of Modern Britain. By Suzanne Heywood
  • Nuclear Folly – A New History of the Cuban Missile Crisis. by Serhii Plokhy
  • Poles Apart. By Alison Goldsworthy, Laura Osborne and Alexandra Chesterfield
  • The Nature Seed; how to raise adventurous and nurturing kids. By Lucy Jones and Ken Greenway
