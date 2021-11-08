Bending the Constitution: can we make this a campaigning issue?

Austin Mitchell, a wonderfully maverick Labour MP, once described the British constitution as ‘whatever the government can get away with.’. A government with a big Commons majority can get away with a lot, so long as the polls remain in its favour. This government, above all this prime minister, has got away with a great deal so far, and intends to push its advantage a good deal further through changes in law and electoral regulation now before Parliament. As one of his Eton teachers remarked, Boris Johnson does not think that rules and conventions apply to him.

Press commentators have noted that one reason for the contempt with which No.10 intended to treat the Commons Standards Committee report on Owen Paterson was their firm belief that voters don’t care about ministerial or parliamentary behaviour. In most circumstances, most voters don’t – until the frequency of scandals builds up, and the government starts to look grubby, as happened under John Major nearly thirty years ago. That led to the setting up of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, with other government and parliamentary standards commissioners, whose roles are now being challenged by the cynics in No.10.

There’s a lot more on the government’s agenda that’s intended to tilt the balance of political advantage in its favour and reduce the effectiveness of outside scrutiny. The Dissolution and Recall Bill, which has cleared the Commons and will enter the Lords in late November, not only repeals the Fixed Term Parliaments Act but restores the prime minister’s prerogative power to call elections, and bans judicial review of any such decision. A second bill focuses on limiting the ability of judges to review other ministerial decisions. The Elections Bill aims to reduce the independence of the Electoral Commission, loosen campaigning rules that Conservatives have fallen foul of, impose identity checks on voters, raise spending limits and make it easier for UK citizens living abroad to make donations to political parties.

What’s happened this past week will make it much easier to block the most outrageous of these proposals in the Lords. Even Conservatives will not want to give more unconstrained power to this prime minister. Undemocratic, indefensible in its composition, the Lords has become the most effective opposition to this corrupt government – which is why Johnson wants to appoint more right-wing Brexiteers to it, to weaken its resistance to government plans. We should be ready to denounce any new Conservative appointments, and also be ready to attack public appointments that put Johnson cronies into important posts.

I think we are at another tipping point in public concern about the quality of our democracy. And there’s more to come: the eye-watering sums wasted on outsourcing test-and-trace, the cosy links between outsourcing companies and the Conservative Party, and the flow of Russian money into Conservative funds, are still scarcely explored. We must take the opportunity to argue for a root-and-branch reform of British democracy: a revival of local democratic government – the bedrock of a citizen’s democracy; a voting system that gives a much wider choice among candidates and parties; and a Parliament with much greater power to constrain how government behaves. People are at last beginning to sit up and notice that the Conservative Party is no longer a real party; it’s a generously-funded centralised machine, run by a mixture of cynical careerists and right-wing ideologues. Let’s encourage the public to ask for something better.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. He has taught at Manchester and Oxford Universities and at the LSE.