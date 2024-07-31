The Liberator Collective

Liberator 424 post election special is out

By | Wed 31st July 2024 - 5:55 pm

You can download Liberator 424 for free here.

This issue is a bit different from usual as since the last Liberator came out the Liberal Democrats have won an unprecedented 72 MPs and moved into some remarkable new territory.

But what happens now, and what can they do? There’s a huge Labour majority, second places are scarce and there is concern that the gains were made at the expense of the party in the rest of the country.

Contributors analyse the results and where to look for success next, explain how the Lib Dems moved into (or didn’t) some new places and some old ones and what happened to overseas voters.

We also have a former insider’s view of how the Tory party became such a self-inflicted disaster zone, and let’s not forget there were important elections for the European and French parliaments too.

All this plus, as usual, Commentary, Radical Bulletin, Reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

To be notified when each new Liberator comes out please register for free here.

One Comment

  • Mary Fulton 31st Jul '24 - 8:48pm

    Excellent article by Nigel Lindsay. He is correct that the Scottish Liberal Democrats need to have a distinct message ready for 2026. I believe there is an opportunity for us to attract significant numbers of one-time SNP voters by offering a bold vision of transferring further powers to the Scottish Government/parliament as part of our more towards a Federal UK. Let us seize the moment.

