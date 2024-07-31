Liberator 424 post election special is out

You can download Liberator 424 for free here.

This issue is a bit different from usual as since the last Liberator came out the Liberal Democrats have won an unprecedented 72 MPs and moved into some remarkable new territory.

But what happens now, and what can they do? There’s a huge Labour majority, second places are scarce and there is concern that the gains were made at the expense of the party in the rest of the country.

Contributors analyse the results and where to look for success next, explain how the Lib Dems moved into (or didn’t) some new places and some old ones and what happened to overseas voters.

We also have a former insider’s view of how the Tory party became such a self-inflicted disaster zone, and let’s not forget there were important elections for the European and French parliaments too.

All this plus, as usual, Commentary, Radical Bulletin, Reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

To be notified when each new Liberator comes out please register for free here.