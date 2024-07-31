Vacancy: Party Representative on the Executive Committee of Liberal International

A vacancy has arisen for the Liberal Democrats representative to the Executive Committee of Liberal International. This Committee meets annually in person and is hosted by a Liberal International member party, so can take place almost anywhere worldwide. The next event will take place on 29th November 2024 in Santiago, Chile. The position is elected by the Federal International Relations Committee and the term will run until the end of 2025.

The post entails engaging fully with the work of Liberal International and working as a member of a team with the FIRC Chair and Liberal Democrat members of the Liberal International Bureau and other Liberal International Committees. This will require a commitment to fund your travel to the relevant meetings, noting that currently the party does not offer any travel expenses for this purpose. Between these meetings much of the work is undertaken online, but ad hoc meetings and events are possible.

The successful candidate should be able to demonstrate:

A good basic knowledge of international relations and current global tensions.

Familiarity with Liberal International and some knowledge of its member parties around the world.

An understanding of the differing priorities of liberal sister parties in the varied social and economic climates of developed and developing countries.

Experience of building consensus in an international framework.

Alignment with the Liberal Democrat position on key international issues.

Please note that applicants must be members of the Liberal Democrats.

Application Details: To apply for the role please send a CV and covering letter describing your suitability to Mark Valladares at [email protected]

Application deadline: 28th August 2024

Federal International Relations Committee will meet in early September to consider the applications and select the successful applicant.