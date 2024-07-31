A flashback from Southport 2024 to Toxteth 1981

Last night I had a flashback to when I was relatively young councillor representing Dingle which was part of Liverpool 8. The media had turned remorselessly to focus on the so-called Toxteth riots and the “disgraceful and illegal behaviour” of the people who lived in that area. Well, that was the description from the right-wing press about what was happening there although that did not accord to reality.

Yesterday I visited Southport on behalf of the people and council of Liverpool to show solidarity with the people of Southport and Sefton Council.

On Monday three children died after the stabbings and five more plus two adults are on the critical list. The children are in one of the best children’s hospitals in the world at Alder Hey and we can only hope for a successful outcome to all the medical procedures.

Over the years to come the parents and families of the children killed will always be thinking, “what would my child have been doing and shaping up into as they grew older”. In 12 short, short years perhaps the oldest of the children killed would have been celebrating their own University graduation, or A Levels, or GCSEs. How they would have developed nobody will ever know because those opportunities will never be available to them

As I attended the vigil it was clear that I could see a massive coming together of the people of Southport and further afield. People came to show their support for ‘their’ children and ‘their’ community. Many were a bit dazed and numbed as indeed we all were. How could you not be taken aback by such an event? However, there was no anger there.

No one was there to point fingers, assign blame or cause trouble. A couple of attempts by individuals to heckle and make points out of the proceedings were quickly hushed by the those surrounding them. There was a respectful silence as the Mayor of Sefton spoke and when I accompanied her to lay flowers in the Atkins Park outside the Town Hall.

We went from Liverpool to express our concern for the council of Sefton and the people of Southport as we have ourselves faced up to tragedies involving the death of young people, albeit it not at this scale. We have never had to face up to a situation where so many young lives have been taken or put at huge and continuing risk.

But shortly after I left for home another tragedy occurred to scar the life of the people of Liverpool. The rumour was circulated that the killer was a Muslim immigrant from Rwanda. The police quite rightly have not issued much detail other than to say that he had been born in the UK of parents of a Rwandan background. I know the Rwandan community within Merseyside well. They are a peaceful hard-working community who put back into the community more than they take out.

But facts do not matter to the sorts of people who turned up last night to the riot. Facts don’t count, prejudice based on misinformation is all that matters. The fact that more than 40 police officers had to be treated for injuries sustained speaks for itself. These were the people who on Monday had charged into action and putting their own lives at risk to defend children’s and who now found their own lives could have been put at risk from a howling, ill-informed mob whose behaviour was the opposite of what we should expect in a civilised English country.

This was so like what happened in Toxteth all those years ago when the local community were scapegoated because of the low life who came into the city for extremist political reasons, because they liked a fight or because they were just engaging in a criminal enterprise.

I hope that we can all now give the people of Southport and especially those who have been so brutally affected by Monday’s events space to assess the situation, to mourn for their loved ones, and to start to rebuild their lives and their community.

* Cllr Richard Kemp CBE is Lord Mayor of Liverpool for 2024-2025.