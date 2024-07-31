The Nasty Side of Labour and the Two Child Benefit Cap

“You are the co-architects of austerity” grimaced the Mayor of London, pointing his finger at me, when he responded to a simple question of asking him to write to the new government to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

For many, it was shocking that the Mayor was so aggressive and angry in his response, which can be viewed here.

But for Liberal Democrats active in Labour facing areas like London, we have too often seen this nasty side of Labour Party where councillors, members or activists are attacked for daring to question Labour and daring to question what Labour see as their monopoly on progressive politics and government.

The response is too often entirely predictable, start shouting about the coalition as way to avoid them answering for their own actions. Well, they are in the driving seat of National Government now and have nowhere to hide. Rachel Reeves’ speech this week already outlined what will likely be Labour’s very own version of austerity.

I’m really proud that the London Assembly started to raise the issue of the two-child benefit cap very early on, before it really came to national attention. 11 per cent of children in London are impacted by the two-child cap and a staggering 33% of children in the capital live in poverty.

Various London Assembly committees heard evidence from expert panels on the extremely damaging nature of the two-child benefit cap, particularly on ethnic minority communities in London. A later cross-party report for the Cost-of-Living Working Group on the Assembly also made clear recommendations that removing the cap was one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to reduce child poverty in London.

It is why the Liberal Democrats got cross-party support when we did our motion asking the Mayor to write to the previous Conservative Government to scrap the cap (which he did).

I will continue to push the Mayor and I’m proud that Liberal Democrat Members of Parliament, voted to remove the cap in Westminster. We have also seen many Liberal Democrat councils also push their Labour run councils to do the same. ALDC have a great motion that you can use too which can be found here.

What worries me is why Labour will not remove this policy sooner. The decision is purely a political choice. It also proves that in government it is not the Labour Party that brings progressive change it will be the Lib Dems who are the party of real change.

We must continue to hold the new government to account. They were only elected with 34% of the national vote and we have a responsibility to make sure that every voice is heard, especially the most vulnerable, the children in poverty.

Notes:

Estimated 14% of families are affected in the most ethnically diverse communities

The IFS specifically talks about those from Bangladeshi and Pakistani ethnicities. The IFS states that 43% of children in families with one Bangladeshi or Pakistani parent will be affected by the cap compared to 17% of children from other households.

This paper from the UK Parliament also expects those from ethnic minority background families to be more affected.

Martin Lewis has explained confusion over the ‘two-child benefit cap’ and the ‘two child benefit limit’.

* Hina Bokhari is a Liberal Democrat member of the London Assembly.